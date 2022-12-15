Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

France are the second finalists of the World Cup in Qatar. Sunday at 16 he will face Messi’s Argentina who returns to the final act after the disappointment of 2014, when a goal in extra time by Goetze rewarded Germany. The transalpines, who started with the favors of the forecast, are the reigning champions and therefore enjoy greater credit. But never underestimate the Argentines and Leo Messi’s reputation for revenge. The ex-Blaugrana meticulously prepared the Qatari review: he trusted his teammates, he “relied” on them, he even changed clubs to have less pressure and be able to devote himself to the world championship review. At the age of 35, with an unattainable palmares, he wants the classic icing on the cake

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place: Croatia vs Morocco (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Final: Argentina vs France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

