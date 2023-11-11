Al Seer Marine, a boat building company in Abu Dhabi, unveiled the largest boat made with 3D printing technology in the world during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show.

The boat is 11.98 meters long, 4 meters wide, and about 2 meters high. It was printed within 11 days, and the company is currently working on building more 3D-printed boats with designs different from the boat or yacht that was produced.

Avin Quadros, head of the 3D printing department at Al-Sir Marine Company, said, “The company has two robots, both of which can use reinforced polymer granules and fiber as raw materials, which are compressed according to the designs made by the company,” noting that the 3D-printed boat runs on electrical energy. It takes about a month to assemble and install it. He explained that the construction process took place in two parts, as the left and right chassis were built separately, then they were glued together, and this required 11 days, while the other operations, such as building the roof and seats, installing the engine, and so on, required about a month of work.

He pointed out that 3D printing is the future of boat building, as you can not only print a boat, but you can also print tools such as plugs, molds, and final parts of boats, noting that what distinguishes this technology is that the material can be recycled after the end of the life cycle of the boat or model. Which I printed and used the same material to build another model.