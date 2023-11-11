Genoa – The aggressive race of Sabelli. The excessive physical power of Dragusin. The geometries of Badelj. The sagacious “ringworm” of Strootman. The all-rounder Frendrupthe flashes of Gudmundsson. And also the errors under the door Puscas. The Grifone, which is going to the third stop of the season after a third of the championship, is sailing quite serenely in the quiet areas of the table, with the relegation zone at 6 points.

And above all he won two very heavy direct clashes, the ones with Salernitana and Verona. He did it by fighting, in the most complicated moment of management. Without Retegui and Messias, with Malinovskyi still not in top condition. That is to say, without the flagships of the summer purchasing campaign. And so Alberto Gilardino didn’t lose heart, he asked for help from his followers, from the players with whom he made the promotion pact last year. It was December 6, 2022, he took over the team that had fallen to the limits of the playoff zone and brought it back to Serie A with just two defeats in 23 games. The pact proved to be very strong and was also dusted off in Serie A, waiting for the infirmary to return both Retegui and Messias.

In the meantime, Gila gives battle and takes home key points to guarantee a championship without major worries. He does this by focusing heavily, for example, on Sabelli, who is making the problem less evident from the right wing, after the vain summer pursuit of Zanoli. «Stefano isn’t a surprise to me, I had him last year and I know what he has inside, will, determination, desire to emerge. If someone has these types of feelings inside, he can play at all levels”, underlines Gila, who then adds: “He puts in grit, passion, determination: these players are welcome. Luckily I have many in the team, because some with some characteristics, some with others, everyone has the desire to fight for the group. A detail that we must maintain every match.”

Sabelli, now Sabellao for his companions, has become the symbol of the Griffin perhaps not spectacular but extraordinarily effective. Gila is realistic and doesn’t get excited, despite the points won: however, she doesn’t hide her pride in what has been achieved so far. «Tonight, more or less the same team played as last year, apart from Vasquez and De Winter. We need to be very clear in our judgments and great praise and compliments must be given to the team and players. The change of category is not easy to approach and we noticed this with the first match. Then there was continuity, both in moments of difficulty and in moments in which we managed to turn around immediately with victories and important performances. Thanks to the work of the boys and the perseverance they put in.”

Gilardino and his followers are attacking Serie A. While waiting for Retegui and Messias, new certainties emerge from the bench. As DeWinter, who fought despite the elbow to the face, without a card, remedied by Djuric. «De Winter could have also asked for a change, he had everything broken in his face. It was really great. His nose was almost broken and his mouth cut, but he remained on the field. Like him, all the boys had an important approach to the race. Winning it was fundamental”