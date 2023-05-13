Erik Lira was one of the few Cruz Azul footballers who had at least a correct season. The Mexican is a containment with a lot of grit and fight, punctual in the recovery, in addition to having a very good ball output from the bottom. As if that were not enough, despite his age, the one trained in the Pumas, he has a strong character, which allows him to present a lot of personality on the field. This fact makes him a natural leader.
At only 22 years old, Lira’s career points to very important things since she was at Pumas. One of the goals to be met is to make the leap in quality to Europe, a possibility that lives ahead of the summer market, since it is known that from Italy there are at least 3 teams interested in his possible signing. However, a new suitor has appeared from Spain, a club that usually bets on the Mexicans: Sevilla.
Ekrem Konur informs that last Saturday people from the Spanish team were on the field of the Azteca Stadium to follow up on the level of the Mexican in the duel against Atlas, since they have him on their list of possible signings for the summer market. At the moment, there is no type of offer, more than a survey. To this day, the Serie A clubs continue to be the most interested in the Cruz Azul man, who are waiting for formal offers on the table to discuss the future of their player.
