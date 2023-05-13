Genoa – “Solidarity for the militants of the League violently attacked in the gazebo set up in Pila squarein Genoa Sestri Ponente, while they collected the signatures against the surrogate womb, to make it a universal crime”. The deputy said so in a note Edward Rixi, secretary of the League in Liguria. The incident happened today, as confirmed by the police. According to what has been reconstructed, a 25-year-old girl would be responsible for the attack who would have thrown herself against the stand of the League, throwing some structures to the ground. The young woman was identified by Digos.

“Our militants risk themselves to carry forward our ideas on the ground – the document continues – A violent act and anti-democratic which, I hope, will also be condemned by all the other political forces. I thank the police for the timely intervention “.

The complaint

The Genoese secretary of the League Francesca Corso reported the incident to the police. “The girl, who had already tore up flyers on another occasion, literally threw herself against our banquet, throwing everything on the ground. In the hustle and bustle she hit one of our militants who fell on the asphalt ”. The militant was transported to the hospital for tests.

The police cars and the Digos intervened. “One’s ideas are not manifested with hatred and violence which are never justified – Corso writes in the note – All my solidarity with our attacked militants. The League is evaluating possible legal actions against the girl”.