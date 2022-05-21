The emeritus king has gone out to train with the ‘Rogue’, but has not yet been able to compete. / PHOTO: EFE | VIDEO: EP

If on Friday it was the strong gusts that discouraged his participation, this Saturday it was precisely the opposite, the lack of wind, which has prevented the king emeritus from returning to sailing competition three years later. The start of the second day of the Interrías Trophy of the Spanish Cup in Sanxenxo has been postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions for haggling.

Juan Carlos I has been attending the competition in Galician waters since Friday, in which it is his first visit to Spain since he settled in Abu Dhabi in August 2020 at the same time as the recently filed investigations into his fortune were being carried out. The former head of state has chosen Sanxenxo because of its strong links to this Pontevedra municipality, which he used to go to every summer until his departure.

In the days prior to his arrival, it had been rumored that, despite his mobility problems at 84 years of age, he could get on board the ‘Bribón’ to defend the national title he holds in the 6M category. The king emeritus himself had communicated to those around him the desire he had to return to competition despite recognizing himself “rusty” after years in the dry dock.

goes out to train



With that intention, he arrived at the Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo on Friday. However, his crewmates advised him to reduce risks and not participate in the regatta due to strong gusts of wind. In this way, he followed the development of the competition from the ‘Cristina’, a support boat to the ‘Bribón’, which won the victory in the two races held during the first day.

This Saturday the day has dawned cloudy and with hardly any wind in Sanxenxo, which makes practice difficult. The organization, in fact, has decided to postpone the start, scheduled for 1:00 p.m., and has given itself until 4:00 p.m. to decide whether to definitively cancel the second of the three days. The king emeritus, in any case, has mounted on the ‘Rogue’, who has gone out to train.