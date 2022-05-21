If it weren’t for the continuos tweetit could be assumed that Elon Musk has been quite busy lately. Between Tesla, SpaceX, the purchase of Twitter (and related investigations) and the Starlink satellites to Ukraine, there would be many things to think about. Now another one is added: an allegation of sexual harassmentdating back to 2016.

Up Business Insider the revelation of a friend of a flight attendant of SpaceX, which had accompanied Elon Musk on several business trips, even making him gods massages. Musk would have asked the hostess more than just a simple one professional treatment. To convince her, the founder of Tesla would have offered to buy her a horse, knowing the aforementioned passion for horse riding. In one case, he would have been found naked to this ‘appointment’ for massages, touching her without consent. After reporting the incident to SpaceX, Musk’s company would pay the stewardess well $ 250,000 as part of a severance agreementand this sum would be devised, in essence, as a tombstone on the episode.

Now that it has emerged, Musk partially responded to this accusation. According to him, a political attackand on the case says that there would be much more to tell, alluding to a much more complex situation than what was told by the hostess’s friend. “If I were the type of sexual harassment, wouldn’t it be strange to see news of this kind emerge only 30 years after the beginning of my professional career?Musk said. At the end the entrepreneur denied the allegations and made fun of usgetting the word out Elongate and explaining that finally “it can be used for a scandal“.

Musk would eventually invite the accusers (direct and indirect) to give proof of her nudity on board the plane, speaking of any detail, seen by the hostess, that is not known. The situation is therefore confusing, with very little evidence to prove on either side. With the risk that the public debate leads to a farce, as is happening in the Depp-Heard case.