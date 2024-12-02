Pimienta’s Sevilla has been giving clues for a long time about the inconsequential picture it outlines in this league. And let’s hope it stays that way and doesn’t become dramatic again. He collects some lime and some sand, making the accordion on the board and, of course, he never knows (or cannot) take advantage of the wind when it comes in his face. This Monday they were unable to get past the 1-1 draw against Osasuna at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, missing a magnificent opportunity to look up and dust off long-awaited challenges. Budimir put the Navarrese ahead and the usual one, Lukebakio, rescued the point. Everything happened in the second part. The resources are fair and give what they give. Sevilla seems condemned to the mediocre of the classification. And thank you. Because at least he is managing to save the anguish or compromising scenarios that he perpetrated in the last two years. For now, Pimienta said in the preview that it was time to hit the table. You’ll have to wait. The cushion of points supports this team with some relief on the table, but be careful, because at the slightest tap it receives it collapses and goodbye very good. The risk of decomposition is still there; There is not an iota of trust. There is still a task ahead and a market to take advantage of, yes or yes. After the Cup in Olot, the league calendar that remains to say goodbye to the year is scary: Atlético at the Metropolitano on Sunday, Celta at home and Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. Despite recovering several pieces, Pimienta did not touch a stick and repeated the same eleven that defeated Rayo a week before. Sevilla was better in an intense first half but with few opportunities, with a rival well planted on the field that achieved its objective of consuming time without much happening. Sevilla soon realized that they were going to have to work hard to disarm their opponent and fight for the spoils of the match. The first few bars were tedious. It was even Osasuna that generated the first chance of the match through a distant shot by Bryan Zaragoza that was poisoned on the dribble. Álvaro Fernández knew how to react with reflexes to avoid the Malaga native’s goal. Great response from the Sevilla goalkeeper, who was facing the team with which he debuted in the First Division when he was only 18 years old. It’s a shame that the goal was later scored. That Osasuna had been close to the goal was not the best reflection of the direction the duel was taking. Simply because Sevilla accumulated more merits than its opponent in this first act that only won on points. He had to wait for Pimienta’s box at minute 23 to enjoy his first big chance in Sow’s boots. Isaac Romero found him in the area with a fantastic cross, although the Swiss’s shot ended up missing by centimeters when the stands were already singing the goal. The duo that created the victory against Rayo was about to repeat in the same goal. Sow seems to have taken a step forward in recent games, a detail that the team appreciates. What about Isaac is more complex to decipher. He generates, he overwhelms, he almost always carries danger… but as a forward he still hasn’t scored after 15 league games. He shamelessly needs a good 9 next to him to feel complete. At times, the feeling grew that Sevilla would break the Navarrese network and take advantage before the intermission, something that never happened. And the locals fulfilled almost all their duties, except the key one: the definition. Peque and Lukebakio were disturbing on the wing and also on the inside. Right now the Belgian winger is half the team, the only one who provides a different impulse, that genius that the rival does not expect. It wasn’t enough. He would have to wait for the second half to find a reward. Before, Carmona warned with a shot from the edge of the area and, above all, Nemanja Gudelj with another whip that caused a save from Sergio Herrera to keep the match at 0-0. That’s where the game went to halftime. Pimienta did not touch up any lines and opted for the same formation on the restart. The second period began with comings and goings. Sevilla had it in dangerous arrivals from Lukebakio and Badé, but Moncayola was also able to score in a very clear action by the Navarrese that crashed into the Nervion defense. In the 64th minute Pimienta introduced a double substitution. He removed Peque and Pedrosa to make way for Suso and Saúl, who returned two and a half months later. I would do it with a direct impact on the game. Sevilla pressed and found the goal through Kike Salas but Martínez Munuera quickly ruled it out for offside at the genesis of the play. Right after that came the bucket of cold water with the visitor’s goal, created in a remote-controlled center by Areso and a header from Budimir into the back of the net after a call from Álvaro Fernández. 0-1 and monumental anger in Nervión. The hands of Arnedo’s goalkeeper were very, very soft in the face of the Croatian’s header. The forces had balanced somewhat in the second half, but the score was not fair. At least Sevilla managed to save a point. He achieved it with an exceptional ball from Saúl that ended in a brilliant resolution by Lukebakio to establish the final tie. The Belgian collected the assist from 40 meters from the Elche native and outran Juan Cruz and the visiting goalkeeper to establish the 1-1 scoreline at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. The winger was sensational, and in the last play of the match he could have even scored the winning goal if Sergio Herrera did not prevent it with a great intervention. Period and thanks. This Seville doesn’t give much more.

#lack #quality #prevents #hitting #table