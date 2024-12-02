Change in governance Alantra. The company changed its board of directors yesterday with the creation of the position of CEO, who will co-exist with that of its executive president, Santiago Eguidazu, who remains in the position. The new position created will be occupied by Íñigo de Cáceres, who was appointed executive director by co-option and with effect from January 1 of next year, as highlighted by Alantra in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The decision also entails that Santiago Bergareche, until now vice president, resigns from his positions as “other external” director and vice president of the Company’s Board of Directors. In her replacement, the board has agreed to appoint director Silvia Reina Pardo as vice president of the board of directors with effect.

Alantra obtained an attributable net profit of 3.3 million euros in the first nine months of the year, which represents a decrease of 24.4% compared to the profits of 4.4 million euros recorded in the same period of the previous year. .

Results

The group’s net income until September decreased by 10.5%, to 109.5 million euros. By business lines, billing for financial advice fell 15.1%, to 84.4 million, in a “still adverse” market environment. In this sense, the company points out that the recovery has not yet occurred in the mid-cap market, where the value of the announced operations would have decreased by 10%.

In asset management, income was 23.4 million euros, 6.4% more, driven by the increase in management fees, reflecting the group’s commitment to ‘fundraising’ in various strategies, and despite the environment “complicated”.

Furthermore, it stands out that it achieved a net growth of 262 million euros in fee-earning assets under management and strong investment activity, with 266 million euros invested in all of our consolidated activities. Operating expenses decreased by 3.9%.