It was not a madeleine in Combray, but a mojito in the Plaza del Paragües in Oviedo, but the tinkling of the ice also took me back, not to childhood, but to the icegate, when the alleged shortage of ice cubes made us fear an apocalyptic future of time drinks. I also remembered how energy restrictions were going to throw our cities into chaos, as if the only thing that separated us from living in the purge was the lighting of the shop windows of Marypaz. There was no purge. Neither was the bombastic Great Blackout that emptied hardware stores of stoves, nor thousands of businesses went bankrupt because they were forced to put the heating at nineteen degrees before the complicit silence of The Hague.

These misfortunes that were prophesied by many programs, including one that today boasts of reaching the age of majority, although its wisdom teeth do not yet appear, seem like a parody. When a neighbor told me that she left the TV on when she went to the market so they wouldn’t occupy her apartment, I laughed remembering Chus Lampreave in The flower of my secret refusing to go out for fear of attack by a skinhead. I wasn’t kidding, it’s the collateral damage caused by those who discovered the bargain of calling squats to delinquent tenants, because a delinquent tenant is anyone after a setback of fate and that is not scary, just sad.

Instead of buying the alarmist television discourse, the residents of La Peza opted for something as revolutionary as leaving their homes and checking the scope of the orgy of vandalism and drug addiction that they were being sold; They only found music and “very educated boys”. There was also ice, light and stove. In order not to live in grief, my neighbor doesn’t have to leave the TV on when she goes to the market, but turn it off when she’s home.

