Sports programming for this Thursday, January 12

Home Run Draw
Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +
Home Run Draw
The draw for the local League, the NBA and the Spanish Super Cup, the highlights.
January 11, 2023, 11:19 PM
ESPN
3 p.m. Premier League: Fulham vs. Chelsea.
ESPN2
10 am Golf: Latin America Amateur Championship, first round.
DSports
2 pm Spanish Super Cup: Betis vs. Barcelona.
Star+
12m. Tennis: Adelaide ATP 250 semi-finals.
4 p.m. Italian Cup: Rome vs. Genoa.
8:30 pm. NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics.
WinSports
7 pm BetPlay League Draw.
January 11, 2023, 11:19 PM
