Friday, January 13, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, January 12

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2023
in Sports
Home Run Draw

Photo:

Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +

The draw for the local League, the NBA and the Spanish Super Cup, the highlights.

ESPN
3 p.m. Premier League: Fulham vs. Chelsea.

ESPN2
10 am Golf: Latin America Amateur Championship, first round.

DSports
2 pm Spanish Super Cup: Betis vs. Barcelona.

Star+
12m. Tennis: Adelaide ATP 250 semi-finals.
4 p.m. Italian Cup: Rome vs. Genoa.
8:30 pm. NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics.

WinSports
7 pm BetPlay League Draw.

