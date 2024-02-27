Capitals (agencies)

Yesterday, the Kremlin warned Kiev's allies that a conflict between Russia and NATO would become inevitable if the European member states of the alliance sent forces to fight on Ukrainian territory.

The Kremlin issued a strong warning to Kiev's allies after President Macron announced the deployment of French forces in Ukraine.

Yesterday, the official TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that the deployment of ground forces will not only make the conflict between Russia and NATO likely, but will make it inevitable.

Peskov added that the West must realize that the consequences will certainly not be in the interests of its citizens.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that sending Western forces to Ukraine in the future should not be ruled out, but he saw that there is no consensus on this step at the present time.

At the conclusion of an international conference in support of Ukraine, the French President said yesterday: “There is no consensus today to send forces on the ground in an official and guaranteed manner, but nothing should be ruled out. We will do everything necessary to ensure the security of the Europeans,” pointing out that everyone can A state can decide independently and sovereignly to deploy ground forces.

Macron explained that European countries will increase sanctions imposed on countries that help Russia bypass sanctions imposed by the European Union against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

The French President explained that at the meeting, it was decided to form a coalition to supply Ukraine with missiles for long-range attacks, and in the short term, additional ammunition should also be mobilized for Ukraine from its own stocks.

About 20 heads of state and government, most of them from Europe, met yesterday in Paris to reaffirm their unity and support for Ukraine, according to the French presidency, which announced that the meeting aims to “remobilize and study all ways to support Ukraine effectively.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the meeting in Paris via video.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, addressing his Western allies, that Ukraine’s victory over Russia depends on you, but he expressed confidence that the US Congress would ultimately approve the long-awaited aid package.

In the first reaction, a NATO official said yesterday that NATO “does not have any plan” to send combat forces to Ukraine. The official said, “NATO and its allies are providing unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine, but there are no plans to deploy combat forces.” NATO affiliate on the ground in Ukraine.

In turn, the White House announced that the United States would not send troops to fight in Ukraine.

“President Biden has been clear that the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, during its plenary session in the French city of Strasbourg yesterday, the European Parliament approved long-term support for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros ($54.25 billion) within the framework of its general budget.

The European Parliament stated in a statement that the approval came within the framework of the vote to review the multi-year financial framework for the European Union’s general budget, with a majority of 536 deputies compared to 40 deputies, with 39 deputies abstaining from voting, to establish the so-called “Ukraine Facility” to support Ukraine with a value of “54.25 billion dollars” in the form of grants. Loans and guarantees.

Parliament added that its decision paves the way for the use of frozen Russian assets, confirming through this measure that it stands by Ukraine and supports it no matter what it takes.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his categorical refusal to send ground forces from NATO countries to the war in Ukraine, stressing that there will be no ground forces on Ukrainian territory from European or NATO countries.

London said that the United Kingdom does not plan to deploy forces in Ukraine on a large scale, considering that the small number of forces present there are only to support the Kiev army, while the prime ministers of Poland and the Czech Republic expressed skepticism towards the idea of ​​deploying ground forces in Ukraine.