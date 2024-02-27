Hassan Al-Warfalli, Agencies (Capitals)

Hope for reaching a truce in Gaza revived again yesterday, with the possibility of Israel halting its attack in the Strip starting next week, and during the month of Ramadan, within the framework of a ceasefire agreement being negotiated, as US President Joe Biden announced, after about Five months after the outbreak of war.

Egypt, Qatar, the United States, France and other countries have been trying to negotiate a new ceasefire in Gaza for several weeks.

In this devastated region facing a humanitarian crisis, 2.2 million people, according to the United Nations, the vast majority of the population, are threatened by famine.

The mediators hope to reach an end to the fighting before the month of Ramadan, which begins this year on March 10 or 11, but no settlement has been reached yet.

The Palestinian factions in particular demand a final ceasefire before reaching any agreement on the release of the hostages.

For its part, Israel says that the truce must be accompanied by the release of all hostages and will not mean the end of the war.

Biden said, during an interview with comedian Seth Meyers' program on NBC, that “Ramadan is approaching and there was an agreement among the Israelis to stop the war during the month of Ramadan in order to give us time to extract all the hostages” held in Gaza.

The Palestinian factions are studying the proposal that Israel agreed to in discussions with mediators in Paris last week for a truce that would stop the fighting for 40 days, which would be the first long pause in the war that has been going on for five months.

A source familiar with the discussions said that the proposal includes the release of some, but not all, of the hostages it is holding in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian detainees, an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in the Palestinian Strip.

But the offer does not seem to meet the demand of the Palestinian factions that any agreement include a clear path to a permanent end to the war and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, or to reach a solution regarding Israeli hostages of military service age.

The international community is particularly concerned about the potentially catastrophic consequences of a potential ground attack announced by Israel on the densely populated city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, where some 1.5 million people have taken refuge, according to the United Nations.

Yesterday, during a visit to New York, the US President said: “I hope that by next Monday, there will be a ceasefire.” He added, “His National Security Advisor says we are close. We are close, and we are not finished yet.”

An Israeli official, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, “The trend is positive.”

Despite this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed preparations for the military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, which, according to him, would put Israel “weeks away” from achieving “complete victory.”

Last Sunday, Netanyahu confirmed that the truce would only “delay” this attack, indicating the possibility of evacuating civilians “north of Rafah” outside the war zones.

However, fighting continues in Khan Yunis, a few kilometers north of Rafah.

Yesterday, the Israeli army announced that it was also carrying out “targeted operations” in the central Gaza Strip, as well as in Zeitoun in the north.

52 Israeli strikes targeted the areas of Al-Zaytoun, Khan Yunis, and Rafah during the night. Pictures from Agence France-Presse showed survivors searching through the rubble of a house that was bombed yesterday morning.

The owner of the house, Khaled Al-Zatma, said, “They say that Rafah is safe. Look at the peace that has come to us.”

The city of Rafah is the only crossing point for humanitarian aid to the Strip. At least 1.4 million people are crowded into the city, where fighting has been raging for nearly five months.

Mahmoud Khader, a resident of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, said, “All the residents of the north are hungry. We have reached the point where we are eating fodder for donkeys, cows, and other animals.”

The Israeli Prime Minister is facing increasing public pressure over the fate of the hostages still being held in Gaza, and protests against his government have resumed.