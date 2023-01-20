He added, “We see direct and indirect NATO involvement in the conflict, and to reduce tension, Russia’s demands must be taken into account.”

This morning, the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said on Friday that Russia has constantly warned the United States that its approach is leading the world to a catastrophic scenario.

“We have constantly warned Washington that its betting on inflicting a strategic defeat on us on the battlefield is quickly leading the world to a catastrophic scenario,” the Russian ambassador said in a press statement.

Antonov also denied the allegations that Russia is threatening to use nuclear weapons, calling these allegations hollow and irresponsible.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that the United States is at the same time exploiting its partners in NATO, by forcing them to finance the prosperity of the American military-industrial complex.

“The US defense industry did not see such money even during the Cold War years,” he said.

Earlier, the White House said that the Russian statements about the dangers of a nuclear conflict were serious, and called for them to be mitigated.