The relations between the United States and Russia are currently ”al lowest level ever reached in history”. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a press conference. ”There is no hope that they will improve”, added Peskov, according to reports from RIA Novosti.

Meanwhile, Moscow is trying to consolidate alliances with Eastern countries. President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reports RIA Novosti, explaining that the two leaders discussed how to strengthen bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries. As the Kremlin explains, Putin and Tokayev also spoke about cooperation in the energy field.