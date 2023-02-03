“This will increase the imbalance in global energy markets,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, stressing that Russia “is taking measures to protect its interests from emerging risks.”

Since the beginning of December, the European Union has imposed an embargo on Russian crude transported by sea and a ceiling on the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel. These two measures lead, according to European decision makers, to limit the very high Russian hydrocarbon revenues.

This ban will be extended, starting from Sunday, to include the purchase of Russian refined petroleum products, and the G7 countries will also set a ceiling for the prices of these products.

In response, Moscow banned, as of February 1, the sale of its oil to countries that adopt a ceiling on its price.

In Kyiv, the President of the European Commission, von der Leyen, announced Thursday that the European Union intends to impose sanctions on Moscow on the first anniversary of the start of the war, stressing that Russia is losing 160 million euros per day due to setting a ceiling on the price of its oil.

Indeed, shipments of kerosene, gasoline, bitumen, fuel or even diesel will not be able to enter the European region.

Despite the sharp decline nearly a year ago, more than a quarter of Europe’s diesel imports still came from Russia at the start of 2023, according to global oil tanker tracking data analyzed by S&P Global.

This represents a daily quantity of approximately 450,000 barrels, according to the company specialized in analysis and financial statements.