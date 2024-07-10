Surely many refuse to recognize it, but the whole world knows that Mexico is he country of “nothing happens”.

And it is that “nothing happens” even though Mexico leads the world list in levels of criminal violence and control of organized crime.

Yes, “nothing happens” even though in the management of Lopez Obrador have been Nearly 200,000 citizens murdered in violent acts and No one is punished despite of security failure.

More than 50 thousand Mexicans have disappeared and not only “nothing happens” but, From the power, they try to “shave” the real number of missing people.

“Nothing is happening” in Mexico, despite the epidemic of feminicides –journalistic estimates put it at 25 thousand women murdered in the management of AMLO–, despite Mexico will have “the first female president”.

Nothing is happening either, even though during the six-year term they have been 78 journalists murdered and no one responsible is in prison; despite the fact that the Head of Public Safety is the reporter Rosa Icela Rodriguez.

Worse still, official figures only acknowledge 26 deaths of journalists, while the perpetrator of the attack against journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva says that his “crime” was having failed to commit the crime, since in Mexico crimes against journalists go unpunished.

And “nothing happens” when a woman and business leader, like Minerva Pérez Castro –president of the National Chamber of the Fishing Industry (Canainpesca)–is murdered in Ensenada, Baja Californiahours after having reported illegal fishing in the region.

And, of course, nothing “happens” in the face of the Cowardice of business chambers and of the businessmen alone, who seem to ignore that their silence It is part of criminal complicity and, as long as they do not do something to stop the violence, at any moment they could be next.

And now the questions.

?Why Rosa Icela Rodriguez continues in it position of head of federal public securitydespite the scandalous failure of security?

Why has no Mexican State institution, such as the Congress of the Union, requested her removal from office, despite the proven ineffectiveness of an otherwise mediocre journalist involved in public security?

Or could it be that Rosa Icela’s mediocrity and her failures in public safety were rewarded with a position such as Secretary of the Interior, during the administration of the imposed Claudia Sheinbaum?

The truth is that the future head of the Interior Ministry will be taken to the second most important position in the next government to perform the same job for which she was at AMLO’s side for decades.

Yes, she will continue to be the “nanny” of the children, friends and allies of López Obrador, who will be the real boss in the next six-year term.

That is to say, from the powerful position of governing Mexico, Rosa Icela Rodríguez will not only take care of the business of the “Clan” of Obrador’s children, but will also be in charge of revenge, persecution and, above all, of eliminating potential betrayals.

And for those who do not know what merit led a mediocre reporter to become a powerful Secretary of State, here is an excerpt from the book Diarismo, by Marco Lara Clahr, who reviews the way in which the newspaper La Jornada and its reporters placed themselves at the service of López Obrador.

On pages 190, 191 and 192 of the book Diarismo, the author recounts a behind-the-scenes account of the seizure of oil wells in Tabasco by López in 1995, during the government of Ernesto Zedillo.

On that occasion, Lara Clahr accompanied the president of the Board of Directors of La Jornada, Rodolfo F. Peña – now deceased – to Tabasco, who was also the godfather of Carmen Lira, the current owner of the newspaper.

This is how the writer also narrates it: “Rodolfo Peña stayed at the Calinda Viva Hotel in that city. After midday –when he was about to leave for Andrés Manuel’s house–, he exchanged a few words with a woman accompanied by two children: the reporter Lourdes Galaz and López Obrador’s two children. She explained that she would take them shopping and then to the movies.

“After leaving the hotel, Peña headed to López Obrador’s house, located in the Galaxias subdivision, where Rosa Icela Rodríguez was hastily eating in a corner of the living room of the house.

“When she saw Peña enter, Rosa Icela Rodríguez jumped to her feet and saluted almost in a military gesture. She said: “Well, here we are, standing firm; we don’t want them to take Andrés Manuel away; let’s see how, but we can’t allow it.”

“In the following days, Rodolfo F. Peña visited the protests located at the entrances to the wells while reporter José Gil Olmos followed the events outside the Social Rehabilitation Center located on the outskirts of the capital of Tabasco.

“Of the five people who traveled to Tabasco, workers of La Jornada – Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Lourdes Galaz, Rodolfo F. Peña, José Gil Olmos and the narrator of the events – only one was working as a journalist. All the others were militants of López Obrador’s movement. And that was more than 25 years ago.” (End of quote)

Yes, Rosa Icela Rodríguez went from being the “nanny” of Obrador’s children to a failed federal Secretary of Public Security, and once in the Ministry of the Interior, she will be the “nanny” of López’s “El Clan.”

In short, he will be in charge of ensuring that all the thieves in AMLO’s government do not go to prison: the president’s children, the president’s relatives and the president’s friends.

Like that or more clear?

In time.

