The First Descendant received less than enthusiastic reviews by the international press, with an average on Metacritic currently ranging from 48 to 55: scores decidedly lower than what Nexon expected.

Eurogamer – 6

Destructoid – 6

Shacknews – 5

IGN-5

GamingBolt – 5

But Why Tho? – 3

As it is a free-to-play production focused on online, it could not be evaluated until after launch, the ratings are not numerous yet but they all come from rather well-known newspapers, which have also expressed very similar considerations.

It seems in fact that the biggest problem of The First Descendant is its lack of personality, the fact that it offers a very generic experience and characterized by often repetitive missions, which are not enhanced in any way by a narrative component that lacks bite.