The First Descendant received less than enthusiastic reviews by the international press, with an average on Metacritic currently ranging from 48 to 55: scores decidedly lower than what Nexon expected.
- Eurogamer – 6
- Destructoid – 6
- Shacknews – 5
- IGN-5
- GamingBolt – 5
- But Why Tho? – 3
As it is a free-to-play production focused on online, it could not be evaluated until after launch, the ratings are not numerous yet but they all come from rather well-known newspapers, which have also expressed very similar considerations.
It seems in fact that the biggest problem of The First Descendant is its lack of personality, the fact that it offers a very generic experience and characterized by often repetitive missions, which are not enhanced in any way by a narrative component that lacks bite.
We are still at the beginning
Having started with a bang on Steam, The First Descendant is a live service and has just made its debut, so there is certainly room for Nexon to succeed. improve the experience through updates and the publication of new content.
There are numerous stories of revenge for games that got off to a bad start and the Asian giant undoubtedly has the resources to make it happen. the necessary investments to more than adequately support The First Descendant.
However, the possibility of establishing a first positive contact with the critics inevitably fades away, and they have had to take note of this. a debut that was anything but exciting for the ambitious free-to-play shooter powered by Unreal Engine 5.
