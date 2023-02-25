Mbappé, Messi, Benzema…? This Monday afternoon, one of those names will headline the golden marquee of world soccer. One of the three will achieve another portion of glory: that of recognition. He will receive the prize The Best, from Fifa, for the Best Soccer Player in the World 2022.

The Best is the correlate of the Ballon d’Or. This has less official value than Fifa’s because the protagonists of the game do not participate, only journalists, although much more repercussion due to its name, brilliant, by the way. Golden Ball It is a goal in every sense of the expression.

(Liverpool does not get up from its blow in the Champions League: disappointment in the Premier)

(El Campín: IDRD responds to the Ombudsman’s report on failures in the stadium)

All three have had a fabulous year and whoever gets it will be perfect: Karim Benzema He was the champion of Spain and Europe, a goalscorer and super figure in the Champions League, he strafed with goals and showered all the fields with quality. Karim is not just a Lewandowski-type boxing 9 or Cristiano Ronaldo, he is a class 9, a 9 player, with an appropriate answer to each riddle the party poses for him.

Exceptional counterpuncher, fine dresser, handsome without fuss, winner without fuss.

Low profile

He is never characterized as a scorer, but he has 444 goals. As someone passing by, he scored 444 goals. And he could have a hundred more if he had not officiated for nine years as Cristiano Ronaldo’s squire, being a footballer more technically gifted than the Portuguese. Undoubtedly, the product of his meek and withdrawn character.

There is a simple statistic: in Cristiano’s last four seasons at Madrid, Benzema scored 81 goals; in the first four without that he scored 131. His achievements are never talked about, however, he has won 33 titles.

He has a very low profile for the huge player that he is. Could be world finalist if Didier Deschamps I would have admitted him to the French National Team. But she had a guts with him.

See also Shock at the World Cup: Wahl, Cbs journalist, dies during Argentina-Holland “The pass continues to cost him, it’s really curious that a phenomenon of his size fails so much on loan.”

Mbappé is, surely, the most powerful player in history. The atomic bomb. He does not have Benzema’s technique, his exquisiteness with the ball, he is a tsunami with a goal, with fierce ambition, he is not in the making, he waits for the cut pass and starts in third or lashes out at everything in front of him.

His shot has improved remarkably, especially from the right, he has much better shooting precision and he has also adjusted the definition, he decides better. He continues to cost him the pass, it’s really curious that a phenomenon of his size fails so much in the transfer, but he does everything at such speed, with such momentum that he loses fairness in that aspect.

Be careful, he loses a lot of combinations with Neymar or Messi for that reason. It is very difficult to cancel, who has done it best is the Englishman Kyle Walker, in the World Cup.

Walker is another physical machine, but he also anticipated it and took away room for manoeuvre. kylian mbappe It has an exclusive attribute, or very few: when it comes into contact with the ball, it generates terror in the opponent, in its players and fans.

He will be the stellar protagonist in the coming years, in which Messi will decline his brilliance. In the period in which the applicants for the award are evaluated —August 8, 2021 and December 18, 2022— Kylian was French champion and World Cup runner-up, as well as a World Cup scorer with 8 goals.

Lionel, the great candidate



Messi was also crowned in France with PSG and was world champion with Argentina, also being the star in Qatar 2022.

And he scored just a little less than Mbappé, but on the other hand he led the assists. He played and made them play, he was the captain who woke up the team with that great goal against Mexico and then had memorable performances before Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia and France.



He has the advantage over all other footballers on earth of making plays that others cannot. as assistance to Nahuel Molina in his goal against the Netherlands or the monumental action in the third goal against Croatia, when he took 20-year-old Joško Gvardiol for a thirty-metre walk, until then considered the best defender of the tournament. Leo raised the bar from 30 years to 35.

No one had reached such a level of excellence at that age. “Maradona at 35 was already a former player,” said Colorado Carlos Mac Allister. Rigorously true.

Pele he retired from the World Cups at 29, from Santos and from soccer before turning 34. Nine and a half months later, with certain financial constraints, he returned to play in the New York Cosmos.

Already going through his 19th season in the First Division, Leo continues to put on his superhero suit to save a mediocre PSG team, like the previous Sunday against Lille, scoring a delicious free kick in the 95th minute to win 4-3.

Mbappé himself wanted to carry him on a litter. There is a difference between being the best footballer in the world and being the best footballer in the world in a given year.

Lewandowski was certainly the standout for a year or two, but no one will ever say he was the best player in the world. He doesn’t give. He lacks more technique, fantasy, genius, talent.

He is a great goal scorer in a brilliant season and winning titles. Messi has filled an era with virtuosity, an artist of the rectangles with a unique vision of the game. First as an extraordinary dribbler, then as an intelligent point guard. And he has been, possibly with Andrea Pirlo, the most enlightened passer of all time.

And the winner is…

“The Fifase is going to give it to Messi because it will value his tournament, which is the World Cup,” it was read on Twitter. Error, Fifa does not designate the winner, they are chosen by the captains and coaches of the 211 teams in the world, journalists and the public. Each of these estates represents 25 percent of the vote.

Fifa cannot change anyone’s vote because each one is disclosed by name and surname immediately after the prize is awarded. Leo is indeed the favorite for having won the World Cup, and how…! Although it is highly likely that it will be his last award. He will soon be 36 years old and the physique loosens. Who are the new names that appear in the firmament for the next editions…?

Mbappé, of course, is a fixture. She can win four or five statuettes, she is just 24 years old. Haaland perhaps, although we see more voracity than charm, more strength than beauty, she amazes her scoring ability, not her soccer. Perhaps Rashford, with a bright present at Manchester United, however, is a smooth player: he runs, gains speed and kicks, he lacks nuances. Or Vinicius, whose imbalance is increasingly prominent and decisive in the triumphs of Real Madrid.

However, with the Brazilians you have to wait a bit. He already happened with Neymar and with others. We spent ten or twelve years listening every week to Cafu, Kaka, Tostão, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Rivaldo saying “Now Neymar is the best in the world”. He was never the best at anything.

Besides, Vinicius is the premium product of the Madrid press, that hellish machine capable of turning a good element into a legend, capable of making Pepe win the Fair Play award for ten consecutive years.

Benzema won the Ballon d’Or in October, while Messi was not even among the 30 nominees. Now Leo takes the lead. If he wins, it would be the comeback of the century.

(Cristiano Ronaldo is unleashed: second treble in Saudi Arabia, video)

(James Rodríguez and the ghost of his injuries: he missed a key game)

Jorge Barraza

For the time

qJorgeBarrazaOK