Indonesia.- The 16-month-old baby has grown so much who weighs the same as an 8-year-old boy and wears his father’s clothes, the case went viral on social media.

The baby Muhammad Kenzi Alfaro He was born in Bandung, Indonesia and when he was born, he weighed around 4 kg, being bigger than average.

Currently, he weighs around 27 kg and is 75 cm tall. It should be noted that the average weight of a 16-month-old child is between 8.3 kg and 13 kg.

The mother, Patriah, told Indonesian news outlet Liputan 6 that Kenzi he has to wear clothes that a 10 year old would wear and that he may fit into his father’s clothes:

“His father’s body is also small. His father’s clothes fit him, sometimes my son also wears them.” The mother explained.

The baby weighs the same as an 8-year-old child / Photo: Special

A video filmed at his home shows Patriah struggling to push him to an upright position.

Pitriah revealed that Kenzi can’t even sit or stand by himself and that his weight made it difficult for him to carry it. Even the stroller can’t bear the weight of it.

Pitriah revealed to another Indonesian news outlet, Detik.com, that Kenzi couldn’t talk, walk or crawl like other children her age. Kenzi also consumed diluted sweetened condensed milk as a substitute for breast milk because Pitriah has a history of gallstones and sweetened condensed milk is a more affordable substitute.

Parents have difficulties finding diapers / Photo: Special

The family has been facing financial difficulties. Pitriah also fed him formula: “Since I don’t have breast milk, I gave him formula, which he drinks four times a day.”

The mother said that the baby began to gain abnormal weight when she was six months old, gaining 1kg to 2kg in weight per week, they also have a hard time finding XXXL nappies for her.

The huge baby is undergoing tests at the Hermina Bekasi Hospital and his parents and doctors are awaiting the results to see if he has any underlying health conditions.