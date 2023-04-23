A playable demo is now available for The King of Fighters 15 on Sony consoles.

The new demo allows players to sample 15 characters, “including series favorites and fresh newcomers alike”.

KOF XV｜Launch Trailer

As for the specifics? According to a recent press blast from developer SNK, the sample roster includes – in no particular order – Shun’ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Isla, Heidern, Dolores, Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami, Chizuru Kagura, Terry Bogard, Ryo Sakazaki, Chris, Mai Shiranui, Athena Asamiya, and Kula Diamond.

You can also get hands-on the offline versus and training modes, too, although any progress made in the demo will sadly not carry forward onto the full version should you decide to pick it up, so bear that in mind.

