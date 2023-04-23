The second E-Prix in Berlin was an intense and exhilarating race, which sees Nick Cassidy take his second victory in Formula E. A driver who entered the category almost on tiptoe, but who is now showing off all his tactical and speed that had already led him to success in the hyper-competitive Super Formula and Super GT championships in Japan. On the other hand, Formula E is evolving into a category with unique characteristics in the motorsport panorama, even more than it was previously. Its growing success derives from the search for its own identity, rather than from pursuing the dynamics of other disciplines.

Le Mans and Indianapolis made electric

A cycling race was staged at Tempelhof airport for the second consecutive day, to use the adjective used to describe Saturday’s race. The third generation cars are giving life to races with very particular dynamics, not easily understood, but after three E-Prix in a row it is now possible to understand their various facets and fully appreciate them. This shows how different Formula E is from any other currently existing category. In fact, it looks like a single-seater race, but with an extremely strategic component due to battery energy management, more than what is seen elsewhere with fuel economy. With the Gen3s they are now much more sensitive to slipstream and the racing appears similar to that of Indycar on the ovals, in perfect Indianapolis style. A race with repeated exchanges of position as a result of the slipstream, where the key to success also lies in letting those who follow pass in order to better position themselves in view of the final laps.

However, races are not a simple matter of giving precedence to each other, because if traveling in second or third position is advantageous compared to those in the lead, it consumes more energy, at the same time you don’t want to exaggerate in giving up the position. In fact, the more you go back in the group, the more energy you will have to expend to overtake and reassemble, effectively nullifying the advantage of staying in the slipstream. In this regard, the radio team addressed to Vergne is emblematic: “Push to stay out of trouble”. The drivers in the center group thus find themselves fighting with a knife between their teeth, often paired up for three or more consecutive turns a few centimeters apart, all aboard low-grip cars with spartan aerodynamics that force an intense work on the steering wheel. Repeatedly defending oneself and discarding those who, just ahead, brake well in advance of the braking point, an experience which for the driver must appear similar to the lapping of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It is perhaps no coincidence that many of the most successful drivers in Formula E boast extensive experience in the most diverse disciplines, such as Cassidy himself, precisely because of the variety of aspects to take into consideration.

The result is a strategic crescendo that reaches its peak in the final laps, in stark contrast to other categories where the salient phases are concentrated in the opening bars. Formula E is asserting itself more and more with an identity of its own, because since its origins the aim of the organizers was not to simply create an electric version of Formula 1but something totally new. Precisely its diversity becomes a reason for division for the public, between those who are fascinated by it and those who feel repelled by it. Objections based on taste are always legitimate, while it is difficult to understand the criticisms due to the excessive distance from Formula 1, as the added value of Formula E lies precisely in this.

The Berlin race

Thanks to the rain that fell in the morning, the second Berlin E-Prix took place on an even colder track, with 20°C of asphalt compared to over 30°C on Saturday. The low temperatures mitigated the high tire wear expected on the eve due to the aggressiveness of the Tempelhof road surface. Celebrating for the third time in a row is a Jaguar powertrain, moreover on the track in Berlin historically difficult for the English manufacturer. However, the victory is not the exclusive result of the British powertrain, but it must also be recognized the excellent preparation work done by the Envision team. Tracing its success exclusively to the supply from the parent company would in fact be equivalent to commenting on the victory of an Indycar team on the exclusive basis of the engine used. The team’s role in preparing the set-up, in interpreting the enigmatic Hankook tyres, in deciding what pressures to go out on the track with and how to establish the tire and battery management strategies in the race should not be overlooked.

Qualifying for Cassidy did not go in the best way, with the cancellation of the time of the victorious quarter-final against Buemi for “improper use of the 350 kW mode“. In fact, according to the regulations, the drivers can increase the power from 300 to 350 kW only in the third sector of their launch lap, while Cassidy erroneously brought it forward in the second sector, theoretically gaining a minimal advantage in preparing the tyres. In the race, however, the New Zealander drove very well and above all consistently. When he took the lead with more than 15 laps to go, he didn’t have the anxiety of giving up the position to travel in the slipstream, but without worrying about attacking and defending the position, he was able to ride at maximum efficiency, saving energy as well. Success under the checkered flag projects him close to Wehrlein’s leadership in the championship, which is starting to waver for the first time since January.

Excess of caution

Jake Dennis he treasured Saturday’s lesson, placating his aggressiveness and driving with due diligence. However, his caution proved to be excessive, because when in the final stages he saved energy by staying in Cassidy’s slipstream, he didn’t actually have the opportunity to spend what he saved, crossing the finish line with as much as 1% remaining. Pascal Wehrlein instead he finally returns to the top eight in a qualifying perhaps propitiated by the rain, but the best grid position turned into a worse result than Saturday’s race. The German was at the mercy of his opponents in the center group, without particularly shining in terms of defense or driving efficiency, having to settle for seventh place overall. The comeback of the day prize instead goes to Gunther and Maserati: from 21st to 6th place. Gunther drove with maximum efficiency in the opening bars, so much so that in the first sixteen laps he saved between 1 and 2% more energy than the pacesetters. The German then spent his energy in the following ten laps, during which he moved from fifteenth to seventh position, finding himself at that point in the leading group with equal energy from his opponents and with the possibility of playing his cards.

The next round of Formula E will be on the streets of Montecarloin just two weeks. The last two races in the Principality have been among the best ever in the history of the category, a premise which, combined with the spectacle offered so far by the Gen3, can only make your mouth water. With the top five separated by 24 lengths and the 12 Porsche, Jaguar and DS-Maserati powered cars very close in performance, the Monegasque race is open to any result.