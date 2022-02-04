In this 230 (!) page reference book you will find a complete overview of all 2022 models on the Dutch market and we have tested more than 20 new engines for you!

ALL MODELS 2022

• All brands

• All types

• All prices

• The pluses and minuses

• Conveniently divided into segments

• New this year: scan the QR codes and join the ride!

21 tests of 2022 models: Aprilia Tuareg 660 • CFMoto 700CL-X Heritage • BMW CE 04 • Ducati Streetfighter V2 • Ducati Panigale V4 S • Harley-Davidson Sportster S • Honda NT1100 • Husqvarna Norden 901 • Indian Chief Dark Horse • Kawasaki Z650RS • KTM RC 390 • Mash Six Hundred 650 • Moto Guzzi V7 Centenario • Suzuki GSX-S950 • Suzuki GSX-S1000GT • Suzuki Hayabusa • Triumph Tiger Sport 660 • Triumph Speed ​​Triple RR • Voge 650 DSX • Yamaha R7 • Zero FXE