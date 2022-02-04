When at Real Madrid the best player in a game is Lucas Vázquez, it is synonymous with something not going well. A disastrous match for Ancelotti’s team that was not only stingy in its approach, but once again it was in the distribution of minutes.
Vinicius, Rodrygo, Casemiro and Militao had just played for Brazil, but Carlo didn’t seem to care, the four starters and the four melted, especially Vinicius who no longer has the spark to which he had us accustomed. The Rodrygo thing was crazy, it seems that he is still in Brazil, because he did not find out at any time what the party was asking for. Casemiro went unnoticed and was largely to blame for Athletic’s goal and Militao had to play because there was no other choice thanks to the disastrous management of the squad, even so he was stellar.
Madrid’s attack was embarrassing. We never thought that Benzema could be missed so much despite the fact that a great Asensio replaced him, it seems that the Spaniard has regained the desire to play football. The reality is that we saw a flat team, there was not a single rupture uncheck, nobody proposed anything, only balls to the foot and that in the Cathedral is not valid, the only one who knew how to read what Madrid needed was Modric. Bilbao was two steps physically above the merengue team from the start of the match.
Madrid’s season has gone from being halfway good, being able to win the Cup and the League, to just having to settle for the League because the chances of winning the Champions League are nil, even so, if the Champions League is not won, the season it will be a failure. All this Madrid owes to Ancelotti, who with his mania for not rotating has ended up making the team feel cold.
