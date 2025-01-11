Comfortable victory for the council of Del Nido Carrasco in the board whose strategy involved imposing the validity of the governance pact and denying his father the vote of a good part of his shares for not notifying the Higher Sports Council (CSD) of the control of a percentage greater than 25% of the share capital. In any case, the hardest blow of the assembly was suffered by Del Nido Benavente upon verifying that ‘the Americans’ left him in the lurch, abstaining with their 11,000 actions on all points on the agenda and facilitating an even more placid triumph for the current rectors. The battle will continue in the courts. Del Nido Benavente takes another step and will resort to criminal proceedings. He announced after the assembly that he will file a criminal complaint against the council. These are the keys to better understand the last Sevilla FC shareholders meeting:

– For the first time since 2020the group called ‘the Americans’ did not align its vote or its strategy with José María del Nido Benavente.

– For many shareholders this change is not temporary. After “unethical” practices by employees of 777 Partners In teams under its control such as the Italian Genoa, the investment group has dispensed with its representatives (among them, Andres Blazquezwhich managed the Sevilla part) and has reevaluated its strategy in the Sevilla FCwhere, for now, he has stopped maintaining his alliance with José María del Nido Benavente.

– For the winners of the assembly, Del Nido Benavente It no longer represents a majority shareholding without the support of foreign capital, and its strategy changed yesterday “desperately.” According to the council’s interpretation, he tried to break the unity of the historical Sevilla families by making an agreement with the Carrionproposing to dismiss the entire council except its representatives, “courting them in all votes”, highlighting their capabilities compared to the rest, and trying to open cracks by remembering the audio leaked on social networks against José Castro. The family pact was not ruined.









– Numerically, the former president’s strategy did not workand even if he had voted with all his shares, he would have lost key votes. In the post-meeting statements, Del Nido Benavente did not recognize this scenario. After losing his umpteenth meeting and his legal and shareholder strategy failing to prosper, he raises the bar by going to the criminal route to file a criminal complaint against the council.

– In his attention to the media, Del Nido Benavente did open the door to selling his shareswith conditions: «The third Sevillian way can exist. I treasure and represent 47,000 shares from Sevilla FC… the first thing they have to do is sit with me. If someone has 200 or 250 million eurosand credits us with the financial solvency and ability to lead Sevilla FC, we listen to everyone. I’m not saying I’m willing to sell, I’m saying we listen. “If a top-level businessman comes with a better project than mine, I listen to everyone,” said the lawyer.

– The Americans were accredited at the assembly with the presence of a member of the creditor A-CAP related to the investment fund itself and a well-known sports lawyer, Juan de Dios Crespoas a representative. No one knew his intentions or anticipated his movements. They abstained from all points on the agenda with a package that could be key in the future… Juan de Dios Crespo (the man with the bow tie, they said in the Fibes room where the meeting was held) is CEO and Director of the prestigious Sports Department of Ruiz-Huerta & Crespo Abogados, he combines his work as a teacher in many schools and master’s degrees around the world. He is a lawyer for the main footballers and football clubs on the planet, he has acted before FIFA, CAS, UEFA, handling the most high-profile cases. On Friday he protected the American package and he knew first-hand an assembly in which he had close contact with the two parties fighting for control of Sevilla FC… already mentioned third ways, like that of businessman Antonio Lappi.

– If the board’s legal and shareholder strategy is outstanding in terms of results, the same cannot be said about the paradox of a terrible economic situation. The board approved the horrible bills of the 2021-22 season, 2022-23 and the last 2023-24 season, which together with the 2020-21 season show losses for the Nervionense institution of 167.2 million euros (more than 80 million in the last campaign alone ).