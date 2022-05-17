Every year the General State Administration opens new calls for public employment. Currently, the Ministry of Finance is negotiating with the unions an offer for 2022 of 23,000 places, of which 60% are destined for new jobs and the rest for internal promotion. These are the keys to preparing an opposition, according to the specialized portal Opositatest.

What does it consist of and who can take part in an opposition?

The opposition is the process by which the public administration selects the best candidates to fill the vacancies that open up as civil servants. All applicants for public employment must undergo the selection tests that make up the opposition. This is a right that Spanish citizens have, in accordance with Law 7/2007 of the Basic Statute of Public Employees (EBEP).

As established in article 55 of the same statute, the selection of personnel must be made through procedures that guarantee the constitutional principles of merit and capacity, as well as transparency, impartiality and publicity of the calls.

What happens in an opposition?

It depends on the position to be filled, but in general, the EBEP explains that it is a series of exams that rate the knowledge of the applicants. The tests can be oral or written and may include foreign language proficiency and physical tests.

What are the phases of an opposition?

They start with the Public Employment Offer (OEP). This is approved annually by the governing bodies of the public administration and is disclosed in the corresponding official gazette. Next comes the publication of the bases of the call, which includes the requirements that are demanded of the applicants, the selective system, the form of qualification, the agenda, the composition of the jury that evaluates and other necessary information.

With the publication of the call, the term opens for candidates to officially apply and prove that they meet the requirements to participate in the selection process. Grace time is usually 20 days; then the list of admitted and the date of the exam is published. Only people who pass this first filter can take the tests, which are generally three or four months after the announcement is published.

What are the access requirements?

Generally, it is required to be between 16 and 65 years of age and have Spanish nationality. It is essential to prove the functional capacity to perform the tasks that correspond to the position, have the qualifications required in each position, and not have been separated by means of a disciplinary file from the service of any of the public administrations or the bodies of the Autonomous Communities. . Certain physical requirements may also be required. This is the case of the security forces, which have a medical list of exclusions.

What should be taken into account to choose the opposition?

Officials are divided into three groups (A, B and C) based on the level of training required for each position. Consequently, the degree is the first criterion to take into account in an opposition.

In group A, it is required to be in possession of a university degree. For B it is necessary to have a Higher Technician degree, and for C, which is subdivided into two, it can be a high school or technical degree, or a school graduate, depending on the case.

Geographic mobility is another point to consider. Generally, oppositions at the national level imply working in a place other than the place of residence. If you are not willing to move, it is best to opt for regional and local calls.

The demand for the position and the regularity of the calls are also important. On the one hand, it means waiting more or less time for a new attempt in case of failing the test. On the other hand, it helps to estimate the possibilities of obtaining the place.

How much time is required to study?

The time that must be invested in optimal preparation depends on the opposition to which the candidate is presenting himself and his capacity for work and learning. For those in group C, it is estimated that between six and nine months must be dedicated; for those of B up to one year and for those of A up to three or four years may be needed.

Is it possible to combine an opposition and work?

Yes, it is possible to prepare an opposition in parallel to having a job. However, it requires more effort and may consume most of your free time. Organization is key to getting the most out of those hours out of the office.

What are the options to prepare an opposition?

Applicants can prepare on their own. They just need to get the syllabus and organize their study time. They can be supported by digital platforms where there are test exams. You can also go to an academy or hire a private teacher.

What happens if an opposition is suspended?

Any. Applicants may apply as many times as required. They just have to wait for a new call to open. In these cases, it is best not to get discouraged and take some time off. Then it is recommended to do self-criticism in order to detect the causes of failure and reinforce those weak points.

What is the average salary of an official and what are the benefits of passing an opposition?

It varies depending on the group to which it belongs. According to the Ministry of Finance, in 2021 the base salary of an A1 official was 16,071 euros per year, while that of a C2 was 9,174 euros. Public employees have two extra payments per year and there are supplements for a series of concepts, among which destiny and productivity stand out.

Which are the easiest oppositions and which are the most difficult?

The complexity of each opposition is limited by the degree level they require. In general, those in group A1 are the most difficult, since they lead to the highest positions in the administration. Among the positions listed at this level are state auditors and auditors, judges, prosecutors and insurance inspectors. The agenda and the type of tests are an addition. In the case of property registrars, considered one of the most difficult competitions in Spain, the agenda covers almost 400 topics that must be memorized in detail.

On the other hand, taking a written test is not the same as having to defend a subject before a court or having to solve a practical case, as is the case with education oppositions. Each applicant must face from a problem of coexistence, to the approach of an innovative teaching methodology. In any case, those interested in working in education have more than one option, since public employment positions are for teaching assistants, teachers and vocational and secondary teachers.

The ratio of squares per opponent can also be a problem. In general, lower category oppositions are simpler, but they are also usually more in demand. Administrative assistants and the national police are the typical positions with a wide and regular offer, but with a lot of competition.