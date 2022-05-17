Explosions heard in Lviv, possible attack on military training center

Explosions were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv during the night from Monday to Tuesday. This is reported by Reuters news agency and news hour-reporter Gert-Jan Dennekamp, ​​who is on site. Eyewitnesses heard eight to ten explosions. A military training center may have been hit.

City Mayor Andriy Sadovyi confirmed the explosions and called on citizens to stay in air raid shelters. “It has not been confirmed that missiles hit the city,” he added later. “Our thanks go to those who defend our skies,” said the mayor, without elaborating on whether the explosions were anti-aircraft guns. More details will be released Tuesday morning, Sadovyi said.

Missiles hitting the city are not confirmed.

Let's thank for this those who protect our sky!

We will give more accurate information in the morning. Take care of yourself, and don't ignore air raid alarms!



A team from the AP news agency said it saw an orange glow in the sky. According to a regional military director, the Russian armed forces fired projectiles at a military training center in nearby Javoriv, ​​just 15 kilometers from the Polish border. An anonymous American defense officer also spoke of an attack on Javoriv, ​​in which a few buildings would have been damaged. The missiles were fired from the Black Sea, presumably from a submarine.

In March, the training center was also hit by a Russian missile attack. Then dozens of people died. The area includes a training ground where Western units with Ukrainian have trained in various military operations.