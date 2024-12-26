The health status of Rafael It continues to attract all the media attention. And the singer is still admitted to the 12 de Octubre in Madrid. Thus, if a few days ago the artist’s reaction after the worst of the omens came true was revealed in ‘Mañaneros’ (La 1), this Thursday the Spanish Television (TVE) morning program has updated the medical part of Raphael offering his news and has given the key to when he will leave the hospital.

«News about the health status of Rafael. The singer is feeling better and better and his family trusts that he will be able to leave the hospital in the next few hours,” said the host of ‘Mañaneros’ who connected with the reporter who was displaced until October 12. «One possibility is that he will be discharged tomorrow, but as we were informed a few minutes ago, the medical team has not yet met today, so it is not clear that this discharge can be given. tomorrow,” reported the journalist from the public channel who added: “His children even told us that it could happen on Saturday or Monday. His son Jacobo has told us that Raphael is feeling very well.

Then, the presenter of ‘Mañaneros’ expanded the information of Rafael from the hand of Nieves Herrero, a contributor to the morning news program on La 1, who had “more information.”

[Se desvela la reacción de Raphael tras confirmarse el peor de los presagios: «Está tranquilo, pero…»]









“Yes, first of all, he is looking forward to going out but we are counting the hours and days,” the ‘Mañaneros’ journalist began by revealing, and then gave the real reason why he left. Rafael He had requested a hospital transfer. «Then, on October 12, they know him perfectly because that is where he had the liver transplant and he has many friends, but his trusted team and his soul friend are called Andrés Amado and he is Andrés Amado, so he asked for the voluntary discharge in the clinic and wanted to enter on October 12, because they have been lifelong friends,” Nieves Herrero revealed before the cameras of the morning of La 1, which without losing the word offered the key of the high of the singer.

«So, the one who undergoes cardiac surgery and heart transplants is the one who is treating him and he is not going to get out of there until he thinks that he is perfect, that there will not be a relapse, so until they have that security they are going to treat him. keep there,” said Nieves Herrero, who offered a clear message about the information of Rafael before the TVE cameras: «So, he is eager to go out, the family is in a mess and it is only going to be the family who are the ones who tell us things, because even the press chiefs of October 12 are not there enabled to speak about Raphael, only the family can speak.