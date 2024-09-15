At ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ everyone ‘was kissing’. Weeks ago, Ricardo Peralta kissed Sian Chiong and Agustín Fernández ‘on the lips’; days ago, Gala Montes and Karime Pindter surprised their companions from the most famous house in Mexico by giving each other a long kiss in front of the cameras and Now Briggitte Bozzo and Karime Pindter are also kissing.

Briggitte Bozzo and Karime Pindter gave each other a soap opera-like kiss, In addition, the first one assures that her partner, who at the end of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ will embark on her musical tour ‘+Cerca +Perra’, fell in love with her.

The tremendous kiss that Briggitte Bozzo and Karime Pindter planted on each other took place in the middle of the court, both stopped, suddenly hugged each other and gave it to each other in front of the eyes of several of their teammates and the audience that tunes in live to the reality show. ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ via ViX.

Actually, The kiss that Briggitte Bozzo and Karime Pindter gave each other was part of a dynamic that La Jefa put the inhabitants of the house and it consisted of recreating some romantic scenes from the soap opera ‘Mi amor sin tiempo’, which is why they were divided into pairs.

Brigitte Bozzo and Karime Pindter They were part of a duo and recreated the scene that actors Juana Arias and Mane de la Parra did in ‘Mi amor sin tiempo’ through their characters ‘Bárbara’ and ‘Daniel’. Once they kissed, Karime assured that she had conquered Briggitte, she also added “Kissing ‘La Matrioshka’ gives you 7 years of good luck.”

Where to watch ‘The House of the Famous’:

You can watch the elimination galas on Sunday nights, from Sunday to Friday there are programs with the daily dynamics, including the elimination and the nominations; you can watch them on Vix+, they will also be available on Canal de Las Estrellas and on Canal 5, depending on the day.

Monday – Leader Test

Tuesday – Weekly Budget Quiz

Wednesday – Nominations

Thursday – Nominees Dinner

Friday – Salvation and theme party

Sunday – Elimination, positioning and honesty