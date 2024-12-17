Since Ismael Moya, the producer behind hits from Kiko & Shara and Andy & Lucas, decided to form The Key In 2021, Aarón Blasco, Eu Sobrino and Agustín Sánchez have proven to be much more than three great voices. ‘Te Esperaba’, their latest release, is proof that this group not only knows how to make quality music, but also transmits genuine emotion, the kind that goes straight to the heart. The song, according to Aarón, “is a tribute to those moments when you find what you have been waiting for.”

The group, which it’s been almost three years Working together, they have gone through great moments of personal and artistic growth. Eu comments that in La Llave they have found not only an opportunity to make music, but a true brotherhood. «We understand each other, we support each other and that shows in every song we release. For us, ‘I was waiting for you’ It is very special because it represents our essence as a group,” he says with a smile.

In an interview with ABC, the members of the group shared their experiences, anecdotes and the exciting journey that they have traveled together since their formation in 2021. Their story is, without a doubt, one of improvement and camaraderie. When they joined, each came with their own story and aspirations. «At first we didn’t know each other. I remember that in our first meeting we were all a little shy, but little by little we broke the ice,” Aarón shared. The connection they have formed over time has been key to their success. «Now, we are like a family. We are not only co-workers, but friends who support each other in everything,” Agustín added, emphasizing the importance of this union in the world of music.

‘The Voice’: a scenario of opportunities

His participation in ‘The Voice’ was a turning point in his career. “The program opened many doors for us and allowed us to reach a broader audience,” they commented. Luis Fonsi (46 years old), his coach, left an indelible mark on his path. “Luis It is authentic and closejust as you see it on the screen. “He stole our hearts from day one,” they stated, remembering the teachings and support they received from him.









Their time on the talent show was so impressive that all the coaches showed their respect and admiration for them. «The experience was more personal than professional. “Not only did we compete, we made friends and lived unforgettable moments,” they said, highlighting the camaraderie that was forged during the program.

Alvaro Huertas





‘I was waiting for you’: a gift for his fans

The release of ‘I expected you’ is a moment long awaited by his followers. «We wanted this song to have a special meaning. We are inspired by the love stories we have heard and experienced. It’s a gift for everyone, so that they identify and feel that they are not alone,” they expressed. The process of creating the video clip was equally significant. «It was great teamwork, and the energy was incredible. “Each one contributed their grain of sand,” they highlighted, pointing out that the final result reflects their essence as a group.

Before this latest success, The Key He had surprised his audience with important collaborations in the flamenco and pop scenes. In ‘Just You and Me’along with Kiko & Shara, and ‘Who Will It Be’along with Raúl Camacho, the group demonstrated its ability to combine styles and connect with a varied audience. During the summer of 2023, his single ‘There’s Nothing Left’ became a hit, consolidating them as one of the promises of the Spanish musical scene. Agustín says that this journey has been like a dream for him: «I never imagined that we could go so far in such a short time. But the best thing is to know that we are doing all this together.

Alvaro Huertas





Love, loneliness and aspirations

When it came to talking about his personal livesthe conversation became deeper. Aarón revealed that his love life is a complicated issue. «I don’t have a partner at the moment, and I am enjoying my singleness. It is a time of personal growth for me. “I have gone through difficult things, but that has made me stronger and has taught me a lot about what I want,” he confessed. Agustín, for his part, admitted that his love story is “beautiful but complicated.” “It’s difficult to find the balance between music and love,” he added. Meanwhile, Eu admitted that he is happily in love with a colleague from ‘The Voice’.

For La Llave, ‘Te Esperaba’ represents a new stage full of authenticity and message, with lyrics that, according to Agustín, “speak directly to the heart, with things that we have all experienced at some point.” And, throughout each song, the group has remained faithful to the idea of ​​creating music that not only entertains, but also has the power to touch the soul of those who listen to them. «We want people to see themselves reflected in what we sing, in what we say. For us, that is the true purpose of music,” says Eu.

With its eyes fixed on the future, The Key has big plans. «We are working on more music and, although we cannot give dates yet, we hope to have a tour next year. “We want to continue growing and listen to what our audience wants,” they stated. Agustín concluded with a deep reflection: «Music is a journey, and we are grateful that our fans are with us every step of the way. Every song we release is a new chapter in our history.

La Llave has not only established itself as a musical group, but also as a symbol of friendship, love and perseverance. With ‘Te Espera’, they invite everyone to an emotional journey through melodies that transcend time.