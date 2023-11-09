Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Pat E. Johnson He died at the age of 84. The renowned actor was part of the film ‘The Karate Kid’, one of the most iconic if Martial Arts We talk in the film industry. Being so relevant, different famous artists in the field were part of the cast and one of them was Johnson, who gives us an important legacy in this sector after his death on November 5. Many fans were shaken by the news in the United States, since in this 1984 film he had great participation in front of and behind the cameras.

At 84 years old, Pat E. Johnson ceased to exist. The information was provided through his wife’s social networks. She posted a text and informed about the sad news regarding the actor. If you want to know who this famous figure played in ‘The Karate Kid’, keep reading this note.

Who was Pat E. Johnson in ‘The Karate Kid’?

The New York-born actor played an important role in this classic martial arts film. Pat E. Johnson He gave life to the referee in the final fight of Daniel Larusso. Likewise, years later, he was part of the third installment of this feature film in which he played the same character.

On the other hand, as we mentioned above, his work has not only been developed in front of the cameras, but also behind them. The interesting thing about his work outside the frame was training the actors so that they could know karate techniques, since at the time he had a ninth-degree black belt. A no small detail was that Pat E. taught the main character of the film the mythical crane kick that helped him become the winner of the confrontation.