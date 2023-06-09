Real Madrid is actively searching for a reinforcement up front for next season. In addition, Benzema’s departure to Arab football forces the team to sign a proven forward in the European elite and the main problem is that he is not the position with the highest offer on the market. The clearest option for this summer is the signing of Harry Kane, but now Real Madrid is not so sure.
How is the signing of Kane for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid is acting faster than normal at the start of the transfer market and there is a certain urgency in closing the bases of next year’s squad. The signing of a starting striker seemed covered with Harry Kane, although the figure that Daniel Levy expects for his flagship player is not what the white club is willing to pay.
More news about the transfer market
Why is the signing not seen with good eyes?
The Real Madrid board of directors does not see the way to make a transfer of more than 110 million euros profitable for a 30-year-old player, especially seeing the way the team works in recent markets. The signing of a proven striker is almost mandatory in this market, but for several years now they have been committed to signing young talent and that is why right now they have such a young squad with so much potential.
What options is Real Madrid considering now?
Real Madrid begins to think about patching up the forward position with the arrival of Joselu and using Rodrygo as the starting ‘9’ this year until the options for Haaland or Mbappé are reopened, so Kane is moving further and further away of the white set. In addition, with the arrival of Joselu, the signing of Kane and the alleged attempt to sign Kylian or Erling plus Endrick who is already signed, the overbooking that occurs in that position makes the club prefer to cool down the negotiations and think about possible alternatives in the shorter term so as not to close doors in the near future.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Kane #option #begins #lose #strength #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply