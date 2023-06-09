The usual ElAnalistaDeBits has already made a first comparison videos on versions PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro Of Lies of P in record time, with an analysis that takes into consideration the various graphic modes, giving the opportunity to see the differences between these and between the platforms in question.

The video is all about demos published during the night, following the presentation of Lies of P during the Summer Game Fest, and currently only includes Sony platforms with another comparison including PC and Xbox to come later.

The interesting soulslike of Round8 Studio, which we have seen in more detail in our new test, offers three graphics modes on PS5 and one on PS4 Pro and PS4. As for the last generation platforms, on standard PS4 the game is shown in 1080p (rebuilt from native 900p) at around 40 fps, while on PS4 Pro it goes up to 1440p (rebuilt from base 1080p) at around 50 fps.

PS5, on the other hand, has two basic graphics modes plus an additional intermediate option with a frame-rate that aims to take advantage of VRR while maintaining quality on one resolution highest:

Quality Mode: 2160p (rebuilt from 1440p) at 30fps

Performance Mode: 2160p (rebuilt from 1080p) at 60fps

Quality mode with HFR: 2160p (rebuilt from 1440p) with 40fps frame-rate

This is obviously a test carried out on the trial version of the game, therefore not the definitive one. The quality mode on PS5 features better lighting and shadows, while the performance mode is pretty stable at 60fps.

PS4 and PS4 Pro have lower quality on all graphics settings, with PS5 having better draw distance. Furthermore, on last generation platforms, the performances are less stable.