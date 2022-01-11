The two coaches could each lead each other’s team today: For years Inzaghi was betrothed to Juventus, Allegri was having dinner with Marotta the night before saying yes to Agnelli …

If there is a coach who has been approached with greater insistence at Juventus in recent years, it is Simone Inzaghi. If there is a coach who could have accepted Inter’s proposal in the transitional period between Antonio Conte and the current Nerazzurri coach, it is Massimiliano Allegri. Well yes, somehow the two coaches could have competed for the first trophy of 2022 with reversed parts, as a result of a series of fate crossings that could have given back a reality different from the current one.

ALLEGRI-INTER – Max Allegri got rid of the pressing questions about his relationship with Marotta. So much so as to also mention Galliani and Cellino to say that “I have always maintained a good relationship with the managers with whom I have worked, also because together we live many moments of the season and for me it is right that this is the case”. The other scenario – bypassed by the coach – tells of a dinner with Marotta the night before his “yes” to Juventus, complete with a proposal from the manager to train the Nerazzurri team: for the Livorno coach it would have been the second “legacy” left da Conte, and looking at the first experience at Juve in the summer of 2014, there was a lot to think about.

INZAGHI-JUVE – There has never been a real negotiation between Inzaghi and Juve. But the former Lazio coach was evaluated very carefully for the post Allegri in the summer of 2019, before the Juventus management opted for Maurizio Sarri, fresh winner in the Europa League at the helm of Chelsea. A candidacy that came back into fashion after Pirlo, then overtaken by the return of Allegri. However, the appreciation that the club has always shown towards the Piacenza coach, considered one of the Italians ready for the big leap in a great team, remains intact. Marotta moved quickly last summer, and after losing Allegri ended with Inzaghi: the latter will try to postpone the appointment with the first Allegri bis trophy tomorrow.

