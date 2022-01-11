Genoa – “I believe that we must comment with satisfaction and legitimate pride on the decision with which the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund recently approved the granting to Bper Banca of an exclusive period for the potential acquisition of the controlling stake in Carige. In these days opens, with the necessary due diligence activity, a demanding path which I hope will be completed in a short time and with full success“.

Thus Piero Luigi Montani, Genoese, CEO of Bper Banca and former head of the former Savings Bank of Genoa and Imperia after the end of the “Berneschi era”, in relation to the decision of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund to approve the granting to Bper of an exclusive period for the potential acquisition of Carige. “I would like to underline right now – adds Montani – the importance and positive value of an operation studied and implemented quickly and effectively, testifying to the dynamism that drives our Bank. We have demonstrated, without any possibility of misunderstanding, the will to grow also through external lines and to carry out projects that can benefit the entire Italian banking system “.

“I also underline – continues Montani – that in reformulating the initial offer we have maintained all its main assumptions, namely the strategic and industrial value, the adequate supervision of capital profiles, the improvement of asset quality and a significant increase in profitability in terms of earnings per share“.

“In the coming weeks, as I said, we are called to a demanding job, aimed at defining the binding agreements, functional to the full integration of the two banks and the definitive resolution of Carige’s problems. Much remains to be done, therefore, but this does not scare us . The history of Bper Banca clearly demonstrates a consolidated experience and ability in successfully completing numerous merger transactions, respecting the territories and always pursuing the goal of creating value for all stakeholders “, concludes Montani.