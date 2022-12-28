Ravenna, the “menstrual leave” causes discussion. For and against

From a Lyceum artistic of Ravenna an initiative arrives destined to be discussed and which divides. The students of the Nervi-Severini who suffer from certified menstrual disorders – we read in the Corriere della Sera – they will be able to have one Discount on absences. This was decided by the Institute Council, accepting a proposal from the Board of Directors with ten votes in favor and three against representatives of the students. Those who suffer fromdysmenorrhea», this is the scientific term, can present the medical certificate only once per school year and will be subtracted up to two days to the month from the account of absences. From a practical point of view, this resolution serves to avoid that, by cumulating these absences with others due to different causes, the female students risk exceed the number needed for the validity of the year school.

The Corriere continues – the principal of the Gianluca Dradi high school: “Through these measures we communicate to the students and to the students that the school recognizes their problems and their needs and intends, as far as possible, face them to create a environment welcoming and inclusive”. But Dominic Arduinoprofessor of gynecology and obstetrics at Tor Vergata explains the critical issues of this measure: “Whoever finds himself having to certify dysmenorrhea should do so on the basis of information from the girl which in good faith could tend to magnify them. There are slim chances of evaluate pain the extent of which depends on sensitivity individual, from how this condition is experienced from a psychological point of view. Not exist objective parameters“.

