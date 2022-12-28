Manuel Venderbos, presenter of the AD Media Podcast, has traveled to Leuven for the prize of the nicest Belgian. That’s where the office of Arnout Hauben is located, who at that time still knows nothing. “Wow, thank you very much”, the sympathetic presenter responds to his award. “We were quite proud that many Dutch people sympathized so hard with our hike,” he says about his program Straight through the low countries, which was good for more than one million viewers every week.
Houben is even a little moved by the jury report, see below. “That is the best report I have ever received. I’m going to call my mom right away. I don’t think I’ve ever been so successful in my life.”
He also has a little news: ,,There is a plan ready. It’s not settled yet. But I hope that with the same team we can make a successor to Straight through the low countries. Basically don’t change too much about what we did. I hope so. If it depends on me, I will keep walking as long as I have feet on my body and make slow television.”
The entire jury report by chairman Angela de Jong
What is it with those Belgians on Dutch TV? They come, see and conquer. So is Arnout Hauben, that nice Flemish presenter with those blue eyes from the walking programs, which are even great to watch if you don’t like walking at all.
The unsurpassed Straight through the Low Countries attracted more than a million viewers per episode, without broadcaster VPRO having made any significant advertising for it. It was therefore pure enjoyment, with an emphasis on pure. With Arnout and his walking companions Ruben and Philippe no affected celebrities or BVs. Their program revolves around spontaneous encounters and conversations with real people. Check it out on TV these days.
Arnout shows that it is a matter of daring: hoisting a tent on your back, following your nose and showing genuine interest in those you meet along the way. Dear Arnout, promise us that you will continue walking for a long time.
