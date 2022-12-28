Manuel Venderbos, presenter of the AD Media Podcast, has traveled to Leuven for the prize of the nicest Belgian. That’s where the office of Arnout Hauben is located, who at that time still knows nothing. “Wow, thank you very much”, the sympathetic presenter responds to his award. “We were quite proud that many Dutch people sympathized so hard with our hike,” he says about his program Straight through the low countries, which was good for more than one million viewers every week.

Houben is even a little moved by the jury report, see below. “That is the best report I have ever received. I’m going to call my mom right away. I don’t think I’ve ever been so successful in my life.”

He also has a little news: ,,There is a plan ready. It’s not settled yet. But I hope that with the same team we can make a successor to Straight through the low countries. Basically don’t change too much about what we did. I hope so. If it depends on me, I will keep walking as long as I have feet on my body and make slow television.”