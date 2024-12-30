Until the last day to try to keep Dani Olmo wearing the Blaugrana shirt this season. Justice once again gave Barça a hard time in its desire to obtain precautionary measures to maintain the footballer’s registration in LaLiga and the club will have to resort to the lever of the sale of the VIP boxes at the Camp Nou so as not to make a fool of itself and for the footballer can continue under the orders of Hansi Flick.

As was already coming within Barcelona, ​​the court of first instance number 47 also did not comply with the requirements demanded by the Blaugrana club. Barça requested precautionary measures to maintain Olmo’s record, alleging that the entire player registration system led by the LaLiga Delegated Commission was not competent. But just as the commercial court number 10 of Barcelona did last Friday, this time the justice system did not agree with Barça either.

Therefore, either the club registers new income in LaLiga this December 31 or its directors endorse it or the footballer is free this Tuesday. It would be a real embarrassment.

To avoid this, Laporta has been negotiating for days with investors from Qatar and Dubai to sell some of the VIP boxes at the future Spotify Camp Nou for 20 years. The amount that would be obtained, about 100 or 120 million euros, enough to register Olmo (also Pau Víctor) and for the club to normalize its situation in terms of financial fair play and could finally comply with the rule of 1: 1. Barça has been missing 60 million for this for months. Once again a lever would be activated and future income would be anticipated to plug holes in the present. But of course it’s that or being left naked and with a directive against the ropes. No one is aware that having to give away a footballer four months after signing him for 60 million would generate a tidal wave that is difficult to bear even for a Laporta accustomed to sailing at the limit and in the mud.

LaLiga will have to validate the sale of the Camp Nou VIP boxes; The deadline ends this December 31

As usual, Laporta has left the resolution of the most burning issues for last. In the past it has already happened with signings and with their registration. Koundé already missed two games after being incorporated in 2022 and Olmo himself could not debut until the third day because he was not registered.

This Monday the club and LaLiga already exchanged documentation about the VIP boxes and the employers’ association is reviewing them closely. LaLiga has pressure from teams like Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic, who did not compromise with Barça’s intention to use part of the salary of the injured Ter Stegen to extend Olmo’s registration until the end of the season.

Another issue is the fact that the income from the VIP boxes had to help pay the costs of the Camp Nou works in the future. But when the present squeezes the future it stops mattering.