The Investigative Judge number 19 of Madrid has called to testify as an investigator Alberto González Amador on February 7 in the context of the case being investigated for alleged tax fraud, legal sources have reported.

The summons comes after the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office asked Judge Inmaculada Iglesias to take action now. statement to the boyfriend of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayusowhen the instruction runs out next March.

In a letter, the prosecutor in the case argued that the appearances of González Amador and the others under investigation could not be further delayed because the twelve-month instruction period was running out without the defendants having been heard.

Last November, Judge Inmaculada Iglesias suspended the statement scheduled for the 29th of that month by González Amador until the Provincial Court of Madrid resolved an appeal filed by his lawyer against the opening of a separate piece for the alleged commission of other possible crimes.

The postponement occurred at the request of the defense of Díaz Ayuso’s partner when they requested in writing the suspension until the 3rd Section of the Provincial Court of Madrid ruled on the matter. “accommodation or not” of the appealed order.

“The main piece and the separate piece share a nuclear fact with effects not only on the tax assessment on which the statement is intended to be taken, but also on whatever the object of the separate piece is,” González Amador’s defense alleged.

González Amador’s summons was part of the procedure in which he is being investigated for the alleged commission of two crimes of tax fraud and a crime of falsification in a commercial document in relation to an alleged tax fraud attributed to him by the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office.

The appearances were scheduled for June 24, but were postponed at the request of the popular prosecution representing the PSOE and Más Madrid after requesting in a letter that five new alleged crimes be investigated as a result of analyze a report from the Tax Agency that appears in the procedure.

In October, the judge agreed to open a separate piece to investigate whether Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner had committed crimes different from those already investigated in the main cause of using a company to hide income with the Quirón Group.

The judge referred to a report from the Tax Agency that warned of a “artificial, illicit and unequivocally fraudulent operation” in 2021 for which, allegedly, he would have used a front company (Masterman SL) through the partial transfer of a service contract signed between Maxwell Cremona, a company owned by González Amador, and its client, Quirón Prevention SL”.