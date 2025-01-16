



Kike Salas continues as if nothing had happened. In fact, in Sevilla they even see it quieter than usual. Inside the locker room and those in charge of the club denies any involvement in the case who is the target of investigation as the main actor in a scam against a sports betting house as he was the subject of numerous yellow cards on which two people close to him were betting. The figures used are low (just over 6,000 euros) for acts of this nature, which are framed within a scam towards a specific betting house, nothing to do with a sports scam on a larger scale, since yellow cards do not in the least affect the final result of a match. Sevilla consider that a fine will be more than enough, although they also assume that the case will not end here.which is going to continue pulling the thread.

The first thing is because everyone was surprised with the police deployment that was presented at the Sevilla Sports City last Tuesday, when the agents went to stop Kike Salas and to give a statement at the police station. Over there his cell phone was confiscated. In fact, they appeared at his workplace, without a summons to take his statement, to prevent him from destroying and erasing any evidence that incriminated him in the investigation. Now they are searching the Sevilla defender’s phone for any conversation with one of the detainees in which he pointed out or received the order to look for these yellow cards so that the bets were favorable.

With all this, the club is waiting for events. They do not know exactly how this can end and they prepare the defense of the player about a common scam against an injured party, the betting house, nothing to do with the competitions in which the defender can participate. Another issue is the RFEF regulations and the LaLiga code of ethicswho has once again pointed out the mandatory talks that he provides to the players where this issue of illegal betting is seriously discussed. Kike Salas’ cell phone has proof of his alleged crime. Without reliable communicationthere is no way to prove that the cards for which he is accused of making money from acquaintances were deliberately provoked.