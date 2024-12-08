The judge of the National Court in charge of the operation against drug trafficking that resulted in the arrest of a captain of the Civil Guard who was head of the Port of Valencia has agreed to provisional prison for both him and three other detainees, after the four were brought to justice this Saturday.

Jesús Fernández Bolaño is being investigated for the alleged crimes of drug trafficking, membership in a criminal organization, passive bribery, revelation of secrets and omission of the duty to prosecute crimes. Another of those who passed through the National Court this Saturday is charged with crimes of drug trafficking, direction of a criminal organization and active bribery; and the other two, the crimes of drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organization.

The case has been declared secret by the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 1, Francisco de Jorge. As ABC has been reporting, the Internal Affairs Service (SAI) of the Civil Guard had more than a year following his trail to Bolaño for his alleged relationships with drug traffickers.

Last Wednesday, in a controlled delivery in the Port of Valencia, a container with at least a ton of hidden cocaine inside and proceeded to arrest him. The investigations indicate that it was not the first time that the agent turned a blind eye.









The agent was active in the armed institute, but without a destination after his promotion from lieutenant to captain, something that occurred in the middle of this year. Until then, and for the last decade, he had served as the head of the Fiscal Analysis and Investigation Office (Odaifi) of the Civil Guard, in charge of monitoring this type of illegal activity.

In the operation, the registration of at least two homes property of Fernández Bolaño – a chalet in Cullera and an apartment in Valencia – as well as an industrial warehouse.