After a weekend of mixed weather, the Murcian Huerta seeks to get even on its big day with a grand parade that will once again take over the city center today. If the little 'huertanicos' had to stay at home last Easter Sunday, due to the downpour that watered the streets of Murcia and forced the Children's Band to be suspended, it is not on the road map of the Federation of Peñas that it could happen something similar to the great procession that must leave at five this afternoon from the Infante Don Juan Manuel neighborhood.

And the forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency do not contemplate that rain will make an appearance and they foresee pleasant temperatures with cloudy skies, which will make it easier, once again, for Fuensanta to be honored in Plaza Belluga during her mass and for the refajos and zaragüeles take over the squares and gardens of the entire city. Without the meteorological uncertainty that affected the Children's Band – which will return, in principle, to the Monday day next year –, the other point of logistical interest will be how to articulate the massive disembarkation of residents and visitors in the urban center.

Beer Cane Glass Third Boat liter jug €1.30 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €6.00 wine liter jug Sangria liter jug Soft drinks (bottle) Bitter Tonic Mineral water soda can Alcohol-free beer liter and a half water Soda 1/2 liter €4.50 €6.00 €1.30 €1.30 €1.50 €1.00 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.30 Stews Rice Paparajote coffee pot mistela €6.50 €7.00 €1.40 €1.00 €0.90 €1.70 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.60 €1.60 €1.50 €1.50 €3.50 €2.20 €1.20 €1.20 €1.20 €3.00 €1.80 €1.50 €1.50 €1.20 €2.00 €0.90 €2.80 €1.10 €4.00 €6.00 Sausage Blood sausage Sausage Morcón and butifarrón Sausage and sausage Kid Loin Bacon Sobrasada Tortilla Wedge Michirones p. big Michirones p. little Whole cooked potato Potato cooked with garlic garlic shell Medium roast potato + garlic Zarangollo – shell Balls with broth fried chard Triangle fresh cheese Partridges Murciana Salad boiled egg Pepper Salad Serving of olives Crumbs, calluses and similar See also He shot Diego! Claudia returned to look for Francesca and fulfilled her revenge table service 10% increase Beer Cane Glass Third Boat liter jug €1.30 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €6.00 wine liter jug Sangria liter jug Soft drinks (bottle) Bitter Tonic Mineral water soda can Alcohol-free beer liter and a half water Soda 1/2 liter €4.50 €6.00 €1.30 €1.30 €1.50 €1.00 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.30 Stews Rice Paparajote coffee pot mistela €6.50 €7.00 €1.40 €1.00 €0.90 €1.70 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.60 €1.60 €1.50 €1.50 €3.50 €2.20 €1.20 €1.20 €1.20 €3.00 €1.80 €1.50 €1.50 €1.20 €2.00 €0.90 €2.80 €1.10 €4.00 €6.00 Sausage Blood sausage Sausage Morcón and butifarrón Sausage and sausage Kid Loin Bacon Sobrasada Tortilla Wedge Michirones p. big Michirones p. little Whole cooked potato Potato cooked with garlic garlic shell Medium roast potato + garlic Zarangollo – shell Balls with broth fried chard Triangle fresh cheese Partridges Murciana Salad boiled egg Pepper Salad Serving of olives Crumbs, calluses and similar table service 10% increase Beer Cane Glass Third Boat liter jug €1.70 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.60 €1.60 €1.50 €1.50 €3.50 €2.20 €1.20 €1.20 €1.20 €3.00 €1.80 €1.50 €1.50 €1.20 €2.00 €0.90 €2.80 €1.10 €4.00 €6.00 Sausage Blood sausage Sausage Morcón and butifarrón Sausage and sausage Kid Loin Bacon Sobrasada Tortilla Wedge Michirones p. big Michirones p. little Potato cooked with garlic garlic shell Medium roast potato + garlic Zarangollo portion Balls with broth fried chard Triangle fresh cheese Partridges Murciana Salad boiled egg Pepper Salad Serving of olives Serrano ham 100-120g Crumbs, calluses, trotters, snails €1.30 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €6.00 wine liter jug Sangria liter jug Soft drinks (bottle) Bitter Tonic Mineral water soda can Alcohol-free beer liter and a half water Soda 1/2 liter €4.50 €6.00 €1.30 €1.30 €1.50 €1.00 €1.50 €1.50 €1.50 €1.30 Stews Rice Paparajote coffee pot mistela €6.50 €7.00 €1.40 €1.00 €0.90 table service 10% increase

To facilitate arrival and evacuation, the Bando parade will be shortened compared to its usual route and, instead of reaching Plaza Juan XXIII, it will end in Plaza Circular – the chairs will end on Avenida de la Constitución –, allowing the rebound of the tram service, from 11:30 in the morning, both at the Juan Carlos I and Ronda de Levante stops. “In principle, the floats will detour at the end to Primo de Rivera, although the animals, to facilitate their return, will go towards Juan XXIII,” says the president of the Federation of Peñas, Juan García Serrano.

See also The 'Brubaker case' investigates the sale of pharmacy pills to inmates Themed stilts join the procession; The children's procession will return next year on Monday, converging with the offering

The beasts, including the local horses and cows that will pull several carts and carts, will be just some of the attractions of a procession that will have fifty elements and 36 traditional product delivery floats that will close the procession.





Precisely, one of the novelties of this year's Bando will be the recovery of the traditional papier-mâché floats, made by José Martínez's workshop, 'Carrozas Esteban', on which demonstrations of crafts and craft industries will be held, such as work of esparto grass, the production of silk, the 'esprefollo' of the corn cob or the making of traditional instruments. There will also be no shortage of folk dance groups or other proposals that have been very successful in recent years, such as the huertan bowling demonstrations or Patiño's boyfriends. Likewise, a group of thematic stilt walkers dressed in the typical costume of the Murcian orchard joins the parade.

Another novelty will be the participation in the delegation of the new Huertana and Perráneo positions of the year, which in this first edition have gone to the former Miss Spain María José Besora and the singer Diego Martín, who will parade just before the new Queens of the Vegetable garden. Spring in Murcia is already irrepressible.

The Bando album, free tomorrow with LA VERDAD

Sixteen full-color pages free in a special supplement. One more year and on the occasion of the celebration of Bando de la Huerta day, LA VERDAD will deliver tomorrow, Wednesday, with the newspaper copy the photographic album with pictures of this popular festive day. The special will have the nicest images and group photographs of this 100% Murcian celebration. From the early hours of the morning, photographers will tour the streets and squares of the city, as well as the facility set up in La Fica.

A municipal device of 566 agents will ensure security

A total of 566 Local Police officers will make up the security device for the Bando de la Huerta festival that is celebrated today in the municipality. Municipal sources indicated yesterday that, in order to guarantee mobility, alternative routes to circulation will be enabled to clear the area of ​​​​the parade route and be able to channel circulation through El Rollo, the Malecón and the Hospital bridge for Infante Don Juan Manuel . In addition, during the procession, the Ronda Norte tunnel will be closed and alternative routes will also be established on Avenida de los Pinos.

From the southern area of ​​the municipality, traffic will be diverted towards the West Ring Road for east and west movements and for north and south movements traffic will be diverted through the northern area of ​​the city. However, it is recommended by the Department of Citizen Security and Emergencies to use public transport, which is free on the days of the Bando de la Huerta and the Burial of the Sardine, and to use the park and ride facilities, also free during all the festivities. In fact, it is remembered that the tram service will start after 7 in the morning and will have a frequency every 10 minutes until 5 p.m., although the last return service will leave around midnight. In addition, the Plano underground parking in San Francisco will have 30% discounts until the end of the holidays.

On the other hand, in the parade area and to allow rapid evacuation of attendees, 19 emergency exits will be enabled, with easy access to these vehicles if necessary. In addition, a health device will be set up, in which 061, Red Cross and Civil Protection – with almost a hundred personnel between both organizations – will work in a coordinated manner at strategic points in the city. On the other hand, the Fire Extinguishing Service will have a retainer of 34 firefighters.