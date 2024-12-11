He emphasizes that the Provincial Court has already resolved that its investigation is not prospective and that any person charged with a crime “whoever it is” is called to testify.
The Badajoz judge investigating David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, brother of the President of the Government, has rejected the Prosecutor’s Office’s appeal against her decision to summon him as a defendant next January with an order in which she reproaches him for…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#judge #reproaches #Prosecutors #Office #appealing #summons #Sánchezs #brother #defense
Leave a Reply