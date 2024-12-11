Nemanja Gudeljfootballer Sevilla FCspoke to the media this Wednesday after the visit that a representation of the club made to the children’s floor of the Virgin Macarena Hospital. The Nervionense club, which this season does not participate in European competitions, usually organizes a press conference during the week that features a first team player, and on this occasion it was one of the captains who addressed the media.

Gudelj showed his excitement at having been able to make the little ones experience a more special day before reflecting on the special week that Jesús Navas will experiencewho will play their last home game at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Saturday. «For us it is a very important game. Especially because in the last two games we got a point and we deserved much more. It is the last game of the year at home and the last game of the legend, of our captain in front of the fans. “We have to give everything and go for the three points,” he began by saying before adding when asked about a possible conspiracy similar to the one that took place in the locker room prior to the derby that “It is our captain’s last game, it is normal that we want to give everything and for him to go home in the car with three points and very happy”.

With the departure of Navas, Gudelj will become the first captain of the team having to assume a greater share of leadership: «It’s up to those of us who remain. Above all to me, I am the second captain and I will be the first captain. It is an honor, a responsibility and you have to be there, teach the new ones, the young people, the values ​​of the club that I know very well. from years ago. “I have had examples like Navas and Rakitic and now it’s my turn.” «It is a great honor to be the first captain after a legend like Navas. My hair stands on end. This is my sixth year, I have always given everything for this club. “They always welcomed me as at home and I want to give this club everything I have on the field,” he added later.

Regarding the tough defeat suffered at the Metropolitano against Atlético de Madrid (4-3), Gudelj acknowledged that he felt “fatal.” «I think all of us. You do a very good hour and it escapes you in the last 30 minutes. That can’t happen after doing the hardest thing. One day you analyze it, take out the mistakes and focus on the next game,” he reflected.









Gudelj did not want to set objectives for the current Sevilla although he acknowledged that “I do want to say that A club like Sevilla always has to look up and keep it in mind». «We are a team under construction, there are things to improve, but this group has potential»He added before emphasizing that he is “very happy” with the work he sees every day in training. «The last two games we have played well, we have played good football, a lot of effort and we deserved more. We are growing, improving as a group and I am sure that the results will come,” he concluded.