English woman completely unaware she was pregnant. Together with her husband she found herself cutting the umbilical cord in the camping tent and rushing to the hospital

It almost seems like the plot of a movie that a British couple unexpectedly experienced while on a camping holiday. The English woman was completely unaware that she was pregnant and suddenly found herself giving birth in the bathrooms of the accommodation facility where she was staying with her husband.

English woman unaware she was pregnant

The protagonist of this incredible story is called Zoe Doyle and was already the mother of two minors when she gave birth to her third child. The child took the name of the place where she was born: Hayling Island in the Hamsphire.

The story of Zoe Doyle who didn’t know she was pregnant

Zoe Doyle gave an interview to the British newspaper The Sun in which she went into great detail about the incredible story of the birth of her baby girl:

“I was having a lovely holiday at Frishery Creek but our lives changed forever when I gave birth to our beautiful baby girl on Thursday 1st August at 8.55am.”

The woman then continued her story like this:

“That day I woke up and thought that the chicken I had eaten the night before had really upset my stomach. I couldn’t even get to the main toilets and there’s a small chemical toilet in the tent and I just stayed there.. The stomach pains continued to get worse and I saw blood, at that point I knew something was wrong. My husband rushed over immediately, I got down on all fours and he saw a head appear”.

sudden birth

Wife and husband, incredulous at the scene that unfolded before them, found themselves at cut the umbilical cord in their camping tent. Immediately after, they rushed to the hospital to be assisted and to carry out all the necessary tests.

Both the mother and the little girl, born of 3.7 kgthey had no problems and were able to return home soon.

A completely unexpected pregnancy

Zoe Doyle, the protagonist of this incredible story, still doesn’t know how it was possible for her not to notice having been pregnant.

All the woman knows is that she had stopped taking the contraceptive pill at the suggestion of the doctors. In fact, they considered Zoe’s chances of getting pregnant extremely low due to her husband’s illness.

No symptoms, no alarm bells had worried the woman:

“My period was light, but I put it down to stress and continued to have it every month. I had put on a little weight, but I just put it down to eating a little more. I didn’t have a noticeable bump and no one said anything.”

British couple didn’t know they were expecting a daughter

And he concluded by confiding:

“It was the fastest birth ever but also the scariest experience to remember. My husband and I delivered a healthy baby girl with no complications. I can only thank the camping team who did everything they could, even giving away a free vacation for the little girl’s birthday”.

And a special thanks was also made to the hospital that welcomed them:

“A big thank you also to Queen’s Alexander Hospital who went above and beyond and donated brand new stuff to us, which was fantastic as we had nothing.”