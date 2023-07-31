Dani Alves will sit in the defendant’s dock after the Investigating Court number 15 of Barcelona has concluded the investigation into the Brazilian player and concluded that there are sufficient indications of his alleged sexual assault on a woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona .

In her order, the judge ratifies the provisional detention of the defendant, imprisoned since January 20 in the Brians prison in Barcelona, ​​and sets the civil liability bond at 150,000 euros, which in case of being convicted should be paid to the victim for the psychological damage caused.

Thus, he summons Alves for Thursday at noon to make an investigative statement before concluding the judicial summary that must be submitted to the Barcelona Court to set the trial date.

The events for which the former Sevilla, Barcelona, ​​PSG or Juventus footballer has been prosecuted occurred on December 30 of last year in the bathrooms of the Sutton nightclub in the Catalan capital, where he went with a friend.