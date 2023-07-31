Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

A Koran burning in Stockholm on Monday

Two Iraqis set fire to another Koran in Sweden. The country is worried. It has long been in a dilemma.

Stockholm – Men in Sweden’s capital Stockholm have again burned a Koran – the new right-wing conservative government is concerned. Shortly before the campaign, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote in an Instagram post that the security situation was “the most serious since the Second World War”.

The country now wants to get support. From neighbor Denmark. In talks with the Islam organization OIZ, Stockholm also wants to de-escalate. Sweden has been struggling for a long time to deal with the burning of the Koran. On the one hand there is the value of freedom of opinion – on the other hand, in addition to the question of the limits of this, there is also the concern of retribution. And probably from the anger of Turkey, which has still not formally agreed to Stockholm’s NATO membership. Some actors in Sweden also suspect a “targeted campaign” against the country.

Sweden and the burning of the Koran: Anger in Iraq – Prime Minister sees “dangerous” situation

On Monday (July 31) the square in front of the Swedish Parliament was the scene of a Koran burning. Two men first trampled on the Muslim Holy Book and then set it on fire, the news agency reported TT. They also kicked pictures of Muslim leaders. Supporters could not be seen – about 15 counter-demonstrators protested.

The incident is literally new fuel for a debate that has been smoldering for weeks. Ten days ago, the two men had set fire to a Koran in front of the Iraqi embassy. At the end of June, a similar action in front of a mosque in Stockholm sparked anger in Muslim countries abroad: in Iraq, people stormed the Swedish embassy. In mid-July, the incident repeated itself, and a fire was even set.

Kristersson announced measures just on Sunday (July 30). An analysis of the legal situation – and regulatory law – is already underway, he explained. The aim is to “strengthen national security”. The Conservative explained that the situation was “dangerous” and that steps were needed.

Apparently it’s about restrictions on provocative rallies. According to Kristersson, he has contacted his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. Denmark also wants to curb the burning of the Koran. Due to regulatory law, the Swedish police are only responsible for the approval of events, not their content.

Burning of the Koran: Denmark wants to change the right of assembly – Sweden is apparently seeking advice

It is very clear between the lines in both countries that this is a political tightrope act. According to Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Copenhagen wants to devise a “legal tool” to stop the burning of the Koran in front of foreign embassies. The actions were initiated by a small number of people trying to “seed fragmentation in a world that actually needs unity,” said Rasmussen, according to the Ritzau agency.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has already contacted the 57 member states of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIZ). In a letter he emphasized a report by the broadcaster SVT according to which there is a constitutional right to freedom of expression. But Billstrom added: “We deeply regret that individuals – some of whom are not fellow citizens – are using these rights to abuse what is sacred as a religion.” Over the years, however, Sweden has offered many Muslims a new home .

Koran burnings in Sweden: Two Iraqis currently the main actors – Islamic countries close “front”

The background to Billström’s clarification on the nationality of those involved: the Iraqi Salwan Momika has recently appeared as the organizer of the burning of the Koran. He received some support from Salwan Najem, who is also an Iraqi activist. “I will burn it until it is banned,” Najem told the newspaper quickdraws looking at the Koran. The two were also the organizers on Monday. In the past, however, right-wing extremists such as the Dane Rasmus Paludan had also launched such actions.

Salwan Momika (right) and Salwan Najem on Monday at their Koran burning in front of the Swedish Parliament. © IMAGO/Oscar Olsson/TT

The OIZ foreign ministers wanted to debate the burning of the Koran in Denmark and Sweden on Monday. The historian of ideas Mohammad Fazlhashemi assessed this on Swedish radio SR as a “pretty hard blow” towards Sweden. It is about a “joint condemnation” of the events and a “united front of the Muslim world”. However, there are also calls for tough reactions in Sweden: The conservative newspaper Svenska Dagbladet demanded in an editorial under reference to the violent storms of embassies such as a moratorium on development aid to Iraq.

Sweden facing problems: Minister suspects “campaign” – also from Russia

The events are also problematic in domestic politics. There are no precise statistics on the number of devout Muslims in Sweden. The US Pew Research Center went in 2017 but from a population share of 8.1 percent. SVT collected partly shaken statements from Islamic citizens in the Rinkeby district of Stockholm on Monday. Young people of the Islamic faith could get the impression that the rule of law does not protect them, warned a student teacher and Koran teacher.

According to the report, there was no sign of violence in the district, which was heavily influenced by migrants. Frustration, on the other hand: “Although we were born in Sweden and are fellow Swedish citizens, it might be time to pack up. We are not accepted here,” the broadcaster quoted an interviewee as saying. The current debate is just another aspect of a tense overall situation: Sweden has to face failures in integration policy – as the 2022 election indirectly showed.

The Swedish civil defense minister, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, also suspects a targeted campaign behind the uproar over the burning of the Koran – some of it from Russia. The wrong impression is being deliberately spread that Sweden is responsible for the burning of the Koran as a state, he said on Wednesday (July 26). Russia is using these opportunities to promote its agenda in the Moscow-controlled media and TV channels – also to divide the West, polarize Sweden and make NATO accession more difficult. (fn with material from dpa and AFP)