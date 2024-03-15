The criminal trial of Donald Trump for the bribe paid to a porn actress in 2016 will begin in April, after a 30-day delay granted by the judge after the lawyers of the former president of the United States, and Republican candidate for re-election in November, They said that the late disclosure of evidence harmed them in preparing their defense.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan's decision to delay what will be the first criminal trial in history against a former president of the United States represents another victory for the Republican, whose line of defense has been based on procedurally slowing down all the processes he faces: four criminal cases , the one mentioned from New York plus others in Washington, Georgia and Florida, and a couple of them civil, for which he has been sentenced to million-dollar fines. Buying time is essential for his political interests, as the elections on November 5 approach, in which he will face off again, as he did in 2020, with Democrat Joe Biden. This week both reached the number of delegates necessary to guarantee their nomination.

The Manhattan prosecutor's office that instructed the Stormy Daniels case (name of the actress whose silence Trump bought in 2016 so that her extramarital relationship would not harm her electoral career) had requested this Thursday that the start of the trial, scheduled for March 25, be delayed a month, to give time to the defense Given the flood of new evidence received, tens of thousands of pages of documents that federal prosecutors already investigated in the trial of Michael Cohen, Trump's confidant who made the bribe payment to Daniels in 2016. Cohen, Later converted into a prosecution witness against his former boss, he then detailed to the prosecution Trump's payments not only to Daniels, but to two other women who claimed to have had relations with the magnate.

Lawyers from the Manhattan prosecutor's office, Democrat Alvin Bragg, had been searching for the aforementioned documents for a year and, after receiving them, considered that the defense had the right to properly review the evidence, which is why they requested the postponement that Judge Merchan has granted. authorized this Friday. In fact, Manhattan prosecutors said they were ready to proceed to the trial on March 25, the day the jury was to be empaneled, but did not oppose a 30-day delay to ensure that Trump had the opportunity to review the new material.

The accusation of 34 crimes in the Stormy Daniels case It was the first of four criminal charges brought against Trump last year. Although none of the other three cases have a firm trial date, the delay in the New York trial could complicate the scheduling of the others. The one from Washington is pending the resolution of the appeal presented by the Republican's lawyers. Adding the four charges, the accused must answer for 91 crimes.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records, filed under the heading “legal expenses,” to conceal the payment of $130,000 by his former lawyer Cohen to the porn actress, to buy her silence before the elections. 2016 about a sexual encounter that she says they had a decade earlier, and that she threatened to disclose in the final stretch of the presidential campaign. Trump also denies having had an encounter with the woman, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The case for which the Republican will sit on the bench derives from the process against Cohen, for which Trump's esquire was sentenced at the end of 2018 to three years in prison for a crime of illicit financing of the campaign, because the transaction sought to protect the image of the then Republican candidate. Cohen did not serve his full sentence due to the pandemic. Trump's lawyers have argued that Cohen paid Daniels to avoid embarrassment to Trump's family, not to boost his electoral chances, as prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office have alleged.