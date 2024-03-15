Ice hockey | A strange deal – the top country in hockey may have to change its jersey

The law protecting the Swiss coat of arms is absurd, even according to politicians.

Ice hockey Switzerland, which has emerged as a challenger to be taken seriously by the big countries and played twice in the World Cup finals in the 2010s, has a strange concoction brewing around it.

Newspaper Blick says that the national team's jersey came under scrutiny because of the Swiss coat of arms on the chest of the shirt.

Switzerland has a law protecting the country's official coat of arms, according to which the federal government has the exclusive right to use the coat of arms.

This means that the national hockey team will have to change its jersey if the authorities get their way.

The law prohibiting the use of the official coat of arms of Switzerland in business has been in force since 2017. Blick says that the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation could have applied for an exemption for the use of the coat of arms by the end of 2018.

However, according to his statement, the federal government did not receive the justified application in time.

“We have been in contact with the highest authorities since 2018 and have received support on several occasions”, CEO of the Swiss Hockey Association Patrick Bloch says to Blick.

Granit Xhaka skippered the Swiss national football team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a jersey with the Swiss flag over a heart on the chest.

of Zurich According to Blick, the restaurant Brasserie Federal at the train station has already had to change its logo because of the Swiss coat of arms.

The use of the coat of arms in business is subject to a license. The license can be found, for example, from Victorinox, which manufactures the Linkknives of the Swiss Army.

Misuse is punishable by fines or a maximum of one year in prison.

According to Blick, the Swiss Football Association (SFV) is not struggling with the same problem as the puck players. The football team changed the coat of arms to a flag already in the 1980s.

“We believe that all Swiss national teams should be able to choose whether to use a flag or a coat of arms,” ​​SFV spokesperson Adrian Arnold says to Blick.

“National teams are ambassadors of their country. Therefore, it is difficult to understand why they should not use the Swiss cross as a coat of arms.”

Swiss member of the National Council Matthias Aebischer sees it like Arnold.

“The use of the Swiss coat of arms must be self-evident for the national teams. If there is a gap in the law, it should be fixed,” says Aebischer, who represents the Social Democratic Party (SP).

Representative of the liberal party FDP sitting in the Government Council and chairman of the country's equestrian association Damian Müller says that he thought the law was a bad joke, whose absurd interpretation leads to impossible situations.

“I can only shake my head and think that's pretty soft,” he tells Blick.