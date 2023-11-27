The judge in the case of the Spanish Daniel Sancho, accused of the premeditated murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta in Thailand, established this Monday for December 12 a new hearing for the defense to present its evidence, according to several sources informed EFE.

At today’s hearing, which took about three hours and was held behind closed doors, the defense did not present the list of evidence, as planned, and the judge of the provincial court of Samui (southern Thailand) granted a final extension until December 12thwhen both the defense and the prosecution will have to present them.

The dates of the trial against the Spaniard will not be known until this new hearing is held.

Likewise, today the judge read Sancho again the three charges he faces. (premeditated murder, destruction of other people’s documentation, and damaging and making parts of the victim’s body disappear), and the Spaniard ratified his declaration of not guilty of the first two and guilty of the third.

The parents of the accused, the actor Rodolfo Sancho and the investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo, attended the hearing, as well as representatives of the Spanish Embassy in Thailand.

The young Spaniard, who was arrested on August 5 After confessing to the crime before the Police, he had pleaded not guilty to premeditated murder, a crime that carries the death penalty in Thailand, in the previous hearing, held on November 13 in the same court.

On the other hand, Sancho went today with his new public defender, Aprichat Srinuel, after in the previous hearing, on November 13, the Spaniard rejected the services of his then lawyer, also public defender, since he was not satisfied with his behavior and performance, as he justified.

One of the reasons given by the defense for requesting an extension of the deadline was precisely the recent assignment of the lawyerwho needs more time to prepare the material and the tests, which they stated are numerous.

Sancho is accused of the premeditated murder and dismemberment of the 44-year-old Colombian surgeon on the island of Phangan (neighboring Samui), where the two had stayed on August 2, the day of the alleged crime.

The defendant told the judge on November 13 that Arrieta’s death was due to an accident during a fight, but he accepted his guilt regarding the dismemberment and concealment of the victim’s body parts.

